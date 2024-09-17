How to make AI powered Interactive Dashboards

Did you know that businesses using interactive dashboards are 70% more likely to make data-driven decisions? Yet, many still struggle with outdated methods of data presentation. If you’re tired of wrestling with complex spreadsheets and static charts, it’s time for a change. In this guide by Kevin Stratvert, he shows you how to use Bricks, an AI-powered tool, can help you create dynamic, interactive dashboards with ease. Say goodbye to data headaches and hello to streamlined efficiency!

Getting Started with Bricks

Bricks with its user-friendly interface and AI-driven features, empowers users to transform raw data into visually compelling and insightful dashboards. To begin your journey with Bricks, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with its intuitive interface. The setup process is straightforward, and once you’ve acquainted yourself with the various features and options, you’ll be ready to embark on building your own AI-powered dashboard.

Intuitive Navigation: Bricks offers a user-friendly interface that makes navigating the platform a breeze. With clearly labeled menus and intuitive controls, you’ll quickly find your way around.

Bricks offers a user-friendly interface that makes navigating the platform a breeze. With clearly labeled menus and intuitive controls, you’ll quickly find your way around. AI-Driven Features: Bricks uses the power of artificial intelligence to automate and simplify various tasks throughout the dashboard creation process. From data preparation to visual generation, AI is there to assist you every step of the way.

Data Preparation Made Easy

The foundation of any effective dashboard lies in well-prepared data. Bricks provides an AI-powered spreadsheet that simplifies the process of cleaning and formatting your data, making it ready for visualization.

Structured Tables: Transform your raw data into structured tables with ease. Bricks’ AI prompts can assist you in splitting combined data columns, ensuring your data is organized and ready for analysis.

Transform your raw data into structured tables with ease. Bricks’ AI prompts can assist you in splitting combined data columns, ensuring your data is organized and ready for analysis. Calculated Columns: Use the power of AI to calculate new data columns based on existing information. This feature allows you to derive valuable insights and create more meaningful visualizations.

Data Cleaning and Formatting

Once your data is prepared, Bricks offers a range of tools to clean and format it effectively. Consistent formatting is crucial for creating visually appealing and easily interpretable dashboards.

Column Formatting: Ensure consistency by formatting columns as currency, percentages, or other relevant data types. Bricks makes it simple to apply formatting across your entire dataset.

Ensure consistency by formatting columns as currency, percentages, or other relevant data types. Bricks makes it simple to apply formatting across your entire dataset. Conditional Formatting: Highlight significant data points automatically using conditional formatting. This feature allows you to draw attention to key insights and trends within your data.

Creating AI Powered Interactive Dashboards

Generating Visuals with AI

Bricks harnesses the power of AI to generate a wide range of visuals, from stacked bar charts to line graphs. These AI-generated visuals not only save you time and effort but also provide a starting point for further customization.

Automated Chart Generation: Let Bricks’ AI algorithms create visually appealing charts based on your data. This feature allows you to quickly explore different visualization options without manual effort.

Let Bricks’ AI algorithms create visually appealing charts based on your data. This feature allows you to quickly explore different visualization options without manual effort. Customization Options: While AI-generated visuals provide a solid foundation, Bricks also allows you to customize charts manually. Fine-tune colors, labels, and other elements to create visuals that align perfectly with your brand and message.

Assembling Your Dashboard

With your data prepared and visuals created, it’s time to assemble your dashboard. Bricks provides a flexible and intuitive interface for organizing and arranging your visuals to create a cohesive and impactful presentation.

Customizable Layout: Arrange your visuals in a layout that highlights key information and tells a compelling story. Bricks allows you to resize, reposition, and align elements with ease.

Arrange your visuals in a layout that highlights key information and tells a compelling story. Bricks allows you to resize, reposition, and align elements with ease. Live Data Updates: One of the standout features of Bricks is the ability to incorporate live data updates into your dashboard. This means your visuals will always reflect the most current information, providing real-time insights to your audience.

Bricks PowerPoint Presentation Creation Demo

Sharing and Collaboration Made Simple

Bricks makes it effortless to share your AI-powered dashboard with others and collaborate seamlessly. Whether you’re presenting in a meeting, working with colleagues, or publishing to the web, Bricks has you covered.

Presentation-Ready: With Bricks, your dashboard is always presentation-ready. Simply share your screen or export your dashboard to present your insights to stakeholders and decision-makers.

With Bricks, your dashboard is always presentation-ready. Simply share your screen or export your dashboard to present your insights to stakeholders and decision-makers. Collaborative Workspace: Bricks enables seamless collaboration by allowing multiple users to work on the same dashboard simultaneously. Share your dashboard with colleagues and work together in real-time to refine and enhance your visualizations.

Bricks enables seamless collaboration by allowing multiple users to work on the same dashboard simultaneously. Share your dashboard with colleagues and work together in real-time to refine and enhance your visualizations. Web Publishing: Easily publish your dashboard to the web, making it accessible to a wider audience. Bricks provides configurable permissions, ensuring you have control over who can view and interact with your dashboard.

By using the power of AI and following this step-by-step guide, you can create stunning, interactive dashboards that effectively communicate your data insights. Bricks simplifies the process, from data preparation to final assembly, empowering you to make data-driven decisions and share your findings with confidence. To learn more about Bricks jump over to its official website.

