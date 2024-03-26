UL Procyon AI image generation benchmark released based on Stable Diffusion

UL has announced the addition of the Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark to its suite of AI Inference benchmarks. This new benchmark is designed to evaluate the AI performance of high-end hardware using the Stable Diffusion AI model. It aims to provide a consistent and understandable method for measuring and comparing AI Inference performance across various consumer hardware.

UL, a trusted name in safety science, has recently introduced a sophisticated tool that’s designed to test the performance of advanced hardware. This tool uses the Stable Diffusion AI model, which is a method for generating images through AI. As AI continues to revolutionize the tech industry, there’s a growing need for reliable benchmarks to measure how well different hardware can handle AI tasks. The Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, set to be available on March 25th, is expected to be a crucial instrument for understanding AI’s influence on technology in the years ahead.

AI Image Generation Benchmarking

This new benchmark is part of UL’s suite of AI Inference benchmarks, which are tests used to evaluate how AI systems make predictions based on data. It builds upon the original Procyon AI Inference Benchmark for Windows and focuses specifically on AI Image Generation. This is a challenging task that requires more from hardware than the usual computer vision jobs. The benchmark’s goal is to measure AI Inference performance across a wide range of AI-enabled hardware, including separate graphics processing units (GPUs).

What makes the Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark stand out is its ability to test across different AI Inference Engines. These are the platforms that run the AI models. The benchmark lets users switch between engines like Intel OpenVINO, NVIDIA TensorRT, and ONNX runtime with DirectML. This feature is crucial for developers and manufacturers who need to optimize AI performance on their devices.

The benchmark includes two tests that are designed for both mid-range and high-end graphics cards. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of AI Inference capabilities. By using these tests, you can gain insights into how various hardware configurations handle AI-driven tasks.

Currently, the Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark supports a selection of inference engines, and plans are in place to extend this support to include new and emerging technologies. This approach guarantees that the benchmark will remain relevant and useful well into the future. UL offers a variety of licensing options for the Procyon benchmark suite to meet the needs of different users. Whether you’re an individual, a researcher, or a commercial user, there’s a licensing option that’s right for you.

With the launch of the Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, UL is providing a dependable and understandable way to measure and compare AI capabilities across consumer hardware. This contributes to the development of future AI technologies. As someone who’s part of the tech world, you now have a powerful tool at your disposal to ensure your hardware is up to the task of handling the demands of AI.



