Frontier Model Forum $10 million AI safety fund – OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, & Microsoft

The Frontier Model Forum, an industry body that includes companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft. Dedicated to the safe and responsible development and use of frontier AI models globally, has recently announced the appointment of Chris Meserole as its first Executive Director. This significant development is accompanied by the creation of a $10 million AI Safety Fund, aimed at advancing research into the development of tools for society to effectively test and evaluate the most capable AI models.

Appointment of Chris Meserole as first Executive Director

Chris Meserole, an individual with extensive experience in the governance and safety of emerging technologies, is now at the helm of the Frontier Model Forum. His role as Executive Director will be pivotal in steering the Forum towards its mission of promoting safe and responsible AI practices. Meserole’s responsibilities will encompass a wide range of strategic and operational functions, including overseeing the AI Safety Fund and leading efforts to establish common terms and definitions for AI safety and governance.

$10 million AI Safety Fund

The AI Safety Fund, backed by the Forum members and philanthropic partners with a commitment of over $10 million, is a significant initiative aimed at supporting independent researchers worldwide. These researchers, affiliated with academic institutions, research institutions, and startups, will receive support for the development of new model evaluations and techniques for red teaming AI models. The primary focus of the Fund is to help develop and test evaluation techniques for potentially dangerous capabilities of frontier systems.

Administered by the Meridian Institute, the AI Safety Fund will be guided by an advisory committee. This committee comprises independent external experts, experts from AI companies, and individuals with experience in grantmaking. Their collective expertise will ensure that the Fund is used strategically and effectively to promote AI safety.

In addition to overseeing the AI Safety Fund, the Frontier Model Forum is also actively working on establishing a common set of definitions for AI safety and governance issues. This initiative aims to provide clarity and consistency in the industry’s understanding and application of AI safety principles and governance protocols.

Moreover, the Forum is keen on sharing best practices on red teaming across the industry. Red teaming, a process where independent groups challenge an organization to improve its effectiveness, is considered a crucial element in the development and testing of AI models. By sharing these practices, the Forum aims to enhance the industry’s collective ability to identify vulnerabilities and potential dangers in frontier AI models.

One of the significant initiatives undertaken by the Forum is the development of a responsible disclosure process. This process will enable frontier AI labs to share information related to the discovery of vulnerabilities or potentially dangerous capabilities within frontier AI models. Such open and responsible sharing of information can significantly contribute to AI safety.

Frontier Model Forum future plans

Looking ahead, the Frontier Model Forum has several plans to further its mission. The Forum will establish an Advisory Board to guide its strategy and priorities and will issue its first call for proposals for the AI Safety Fund in the coming months. Additionally, the Forum will be issuing additional technical findings as they become available, further contributing to the body of knowledge on frontier AI models.

The appointment of Chris Meserole as the Executive Director of the Frontier Model Forum and the creation of the $10 million AI Safety Fund mark significant milestones in the industry’s pursuit of safe and responsible AI practices. The Forum’s ongoing efforts in establishing common terms for AI safety, sharing best practices on red teaming, and developing a responsible disclosure process underline its commitment to AI safety and governance. The future plans of the Frontier Model Forum and the AI Safety Fund promise continued progress in this critical area.

Source : Google : OpenAI



