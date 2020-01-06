PowerVision PowerEgg X autonomous personal AI camera

PowerVision PowerEgg X is a new camera that will be available later this week that can be used autonomously, in hand or attached to a drone, providing a wealth of creativity for video photographers. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique PowerEgg X camera which is available complete with drone for $899.

In its handheld mode the PowerEgg X stabilisation gimbal can be powered for up to 3.5 hours from a single charge and during autonomous mode SyncVoice tech, allows operators to narrate and control the drone in real-time using either a Bluetooth earpiece or their smartphone’s microphone.

“The PowerEgg X features strong face recognition capabilities. Its face recognition accuracy is continuously improved through deep learning training to follow the object when taking a photo or recording a video. Additionally, the intelligent composition mode is available for general shots and selfies to improve the photography experience further. PowerEgg X is equipped with PowerVision’s patented SyncVoice technology. SyncVoice can pick up high-fidelity sound using the mobilephone’s microphone or a wireless headphones and automatically synchronize the audio with the pictures.”

“PowerVision’s deep learning is built on non-identifiable global big data, which supports facial recognition and automatic composition to adapt to the features of different people. It then delivers accurate, efficient, multi-angle, remote face recognition and subject lock-on. Facial recognition will become increasingly intelligent and accurate through ongoing deep learning and official firmware upgrading.”

Source: PE

