Local open source AI Assistant with two-way voice communication and privacy

Have you ever wondered if you could have a voice assistant that respects your privacy and doesn’t rely on cloud services? What if you could set up such an assistant right on your own computer? With the project Verbi, this is not only possible but also surprisingly straightforward. In this guide, Prompt Engineering will show you how to replace the three main components—speech-to-text, language model, and text-to-speech—with local models, all while keeping your data secure and private.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Verbi is a local and open-source speech-to-speech AI assistant.

Designed for privacy and control using local models.

Optimal setup on a MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, adaptable to other hardware.

Uses Fast Whisper API for speech-to-text conversion.

Employs Olama framework and Llama 38 billion model for language processing.

Utilizes Mellow TTS for text-to-speech functionality.

Configuration involves setting up local APIs and executing the main script.

Future updates will include a user-friendly interface and additional features.

Encourages experimentation with different components for customization.

The development team responsible for Verbi explain a little more about its creation and design . “Our goal is to create a modular voice assistant application that allows you to experiment with state-of-the-art (SOTA) models for various components. The modular structure provides flexibility, enabling you to pick and choose between different SOTA models for transcription, response generation, and text-to-speech (TTS). This approach facilitates easy testing and comparison of different models, making it an ideal platform for research and development in voice assistant technologies. Whether you’re a developer, researcher, or enthusiast, this project is for you!”

The Verbi project project is a fantastic solution for creating a fully local and open-source speech-to-speech AI assistant. To ensure smooth operation and optimal performance, Prompt Engineering recommends using a MacBook Pro equipped with an M2 chip or similar. The advanced processing power of the M2 chip makes it an ideal choice for handling the computational demands of AI models. However, it’s important to note that Verbi can be run on other systems as well, although performance may vary depending on the hardware specifications.

Building the Foundation: Setting Up Local Models

The first step in creating your local AI assistant is to set up the necessary local models for each core functionality:

Speech-to-Text: Fast Whisper API

The Fast Whisper API is the go-to choice for converting speech to text. Begin by cloning the repository from its source and proceed with the package installation. This API is renowned for its rapid and accurate speech recognition capabilities, making it a vital component of your AI assistant.

Language Model: Olama and Llama 38 Billion Model

For robust natural language understanding, the guide recommends using the Olama framework in combination with the Llama 38 billion model. Follow the provided instructions to install the model and ensure seamless integration with your system. This powerful combination offers advanced language processing capabilities, allowing your assistant to interpret and generate human-like responses.

Text-to-Speech: Mellow TTS

To bring your assistant’s responses to life, Mellow TTS is the preferred tool for text-to-speech functionality. Clone the Mellow TTS repository and install the required packages. This model excels in generating natural and clear speech, greatly enhancing the overall user experience.

Local and Open Source Speech to Speech AI Assistant

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of AI assistants :

Putting It All Together: Configuration and Execution

With all the necessary components installed, the next crucial step is to modify the configuration file. This file instructs the AI assistant to use the local APIs you have set up. Once the configuration is complete, it’s time to execute the main voice assistant script. This script seamlessly integrates the speech-to-text, language model, and text-to-speech components, allowing fluid interaction with your AI assistant.

To showcase the assistant’s capabilities, you can engage in example interactions that demonstrate how it processes speech input, comprehends context, and generates spoken responses. This holistic integration is what sets Verbi apart as a powerful tool for local AI assistance.

The Future of Verbi: Updates and User-Friendly Interface

Looking ahead, the Verbi project has exciting plans for future updates and the development of a user-friendly interface. These enhancements will further improve the assistant’s accessibility and versatility, making it even more convenient to use. Additionally, users are encouraged to experiment with different speech components to customize the assistant according to their specific needs and preferences.

By following this guide, you can embark on the journey of creating your own powerful, privacy-focused AI assistant that runs entirely on your local machine. Stay tuned for updates and further learning opportunities to expand your AI capabilities and unlock the full potential of local and open-source speech-to-speech AI with Verbi.

Media Credit: Prompt Engineering



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals