AI Agents Will Control $1 Trillion in Sales. Is Your Business Invisible to Them?

AI agents are poised to transform commerce, with McKinsey projecting they will drive up to $1 trillion in sales by 2030. However, as Nate Jones explains, many businesses are unprepared for this shift, largely due to outdated systems and unstructured data. AI agents rely on highly structured and accessible information to evaluate and recommend products or services. Without this, businesses risk becoming invisible in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace. For example, if a company’s product details are incomplete or poorly organized, AI agents may bypass their offerings entirely, leaving them out of critical purchasing decisions.

In this explainer, you’ll gain insight into the concept of agent-readability and why it’s essential for businesses to modernize their data infrastructure. Explore actionable strategies for improving data organization, learn how to optimize customer-facing content for machine comprehension and understand the risks of delaying these changes. By addressing these challenges, businesses can position themselves to remain visible and competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

What Does Agent-Readability Mean?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : AI agents are projected to drive up to $1 trillion in sales by 2030 , reshaping customer engagement and the global marketplace.

, reshaping customer engagement and the global marketplace. Businesses must prioritize modernizing data infrastructure to ensure agent-readability, as outdated systems and unstructured data risk making them invisible to AI agents.

to ensure agent-readability, as outdated systems and unstructured data risk making them invisible to AI agents. Agent-readability requires highly structured, clean and accessible data , allowing AI systems to discover, evaluate and recommend products or services effectively.

, allowing AI systems to discover, evaluate and recommend products or services effectively. Companies like Stripe and SAP are taking steps to prepare for AI agents, but varying levels of readiness highlight the urgency for proactive adaptation.

Delaying modernization efforts is risky, as AI agents will dominate customer decision-making, making structured data essential for maintaining visibility and competitiveness.

Agent-readability refers to the ability of AI systems to seamlessly access, interpret and use a business’s data. Unlike traditional customer-facing systems, AI agents require highly structured, clean and accessible data to function effectively. This goes beyond implementing basic APIs or surface-level fixes. Businesses must create systems that allow AI agents to discover, evaluate and recommend their products or services with precision. Without structured data, companies risk being overlooked in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace.

For example, an AI agent assisting a customer in purchasing a product will rely on detailed, structured data to make accurate recommendations. If your business data is incomplete or poorly organized, the agent may bypass your offerings entirely. Making sure agent-readability is no longer optional, it is essential for maintaining visibility and relevance in the digital economy.

The Data Infrastructure Challenge

Preparing your business for AI agents requires a comprehensive overhaul of your data infrastructure. This process involves addressing several critical challenges:

Data Cleaning and Structuring: Making sure consistency and accessibility across all departments is vital. Disorganized or siloed data can hinder AI agents from effectively interacting with your systems.

Making sure consistency and accessibility across all departments is vital. Disorganized or siloed data can hinder AI agents from effectively interacting with your systems. Documenting Tribal Knowledge: Informal, undocumented knowledge within your organization must be converted into structured formats that AI agents can process and use.

Informal, undocumented knowledge within your organization must be converted into structured formats that AI agents can process and use. Optimizing Content for Machines: Marketing copy, product descriptions and other customer-facing content must be designed for machine comprehension, not just human readability.

These efforts demand a long-term commitment and collaboration between internal teams and external vendors. Businesses that fail to address these challenges risk falling behind as AI agents become central to customer decision-making.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to AI Agents that you may find helpful.

How AI Agents Are Changing Customer Interaction

AI agents are transforming how customers interact with brands by streamlining the discovery, evaluation and purchasing processes. These agents act as intermediaries, reducing the need for direct customer-brand interactions. For businesses, this shift means adapting to a new reality where visibility depends on being agent-readable. Companies that embrace this change will gain exposure and relevance, while those that resist risk losing their competitive edge.

For instance, imagine a customer using an AI agent to find the best smartphone for their needs. The agent will evaluate multiple options based on structured data, such as specifications, reviews and pricing. If your business lacks the necessary data infrastructure, your products may never appear in the agent’s recommendations. Adapting to this new paradigm is crucial for maintaining a competitive position in the market.

Industry Examples: Who’s Ready and Who’s Not?

Some companies are already taking proactive steps to prepare for the rise of AI agents, while others lag behind:

Stripe: This company has made significant investments in making sure its systems are agent-readable. However, challenges remain in integrating deeper data layers and addressing security concerns.

This company has made significant investments in making sure its systems are agent-readable. However, challenges remain in integrating deeper data layers and addressing security concerns. SAP: While SAP has made strides in modernizing its systems, many of its platforms still require extensive updates to fully support agent-readability. This highlights the varying levels of readiness across industries.

These examples illustrate the importance of proactive adaptation. Businesses that delay modernization efforts risk being left behind as AI agents become the primary drivers of customer engagement and sales.

Common Misconceptions About AI Agents

There are several misconceptions surrounding the optimization of systems for AI agents. Addressing these misunderstandings is critical for businesses looking to adapt effectively:

Not Just SEO: Optimizing for AI agents is fundamentally different from optimizing for search engines. Success depends on structured data rather than advertising budgets.

Optimizing for AI agents is fundamentally different from optimizing for search engines. Success depends on structured data rather than advertising budgets. Complex Businesses Benefit Most: AI agents simplify decision-making for customers navigating intricate offerings, making them particularly valuable for businesses with complex products or services.

AI agents simplify decision-making for customers navigating intricate offerings, making them particularly valuable for businesses with complex products or services. Trust Will Grow Gradually: Customers will initially rely on AI agents for narrow tasks, but trust will expand as these systems demonstrate reliability and accuracy.

Customers will initially rely on AI agents for narrow tasks, but trust will expand as these systems demonstrate reliability and accuracy. Delaying Is Risky: Waiting to adapt is a critical mistake. The rapid pace of technological change means unprepared businesses risk obsolescence.

Understanding these nuances can help businesses develop strategies that align with the evolving role of AI agents in the marketplace.

Future Implications: A Data-Driven Marketplace

The rise of AI agents signals a shift toward a more data-driven marketplace. These systems will demand increasingly sophisticated data attributes to deliver personalized and dynamic customer experiences. For example, an AI agent might need to know that a basketball was used in a specific tournament to make a tailored recommendation. This level of detail will also impact B2B and SaaS companies, as AI agents evaluate products for business use cases.

Clean, structured data will benefit both AI agents and human users, allowing businesses to provide more relevant and engaging experiences. Companies must rethink their data strategies to remain competitive in this evolving landscape. Investing in data infrastructure today will ensure long-term success in an AI-driven economy.

Steps to Prepare Your Business

To position your business for success in an AI-driven marketplace, consider taking the following actionable steps:

Audit Competitors: Evaluate the agent-readability of your competitors’ systems to identify opportunities for differentiation and improvement.

Evaluate the agent-readability of your competitors’ systems to identify opportunities for differentiation and improvement. Benchmark Internal Systems: Assess your own data infrastructure for gaps in structure and accessibility and address these issues proactively.

Assess your own data infrastructure for gaps in structure and accessibility and address these issues proactively. Collaborate with Vendors: Work with external partners to optimize your data for seamless interaction with AI agents.

Work with external partners to optimize your data for seamless interaction with AI agents. Invest in Infrastructure: Commit to long-term data infrastructure projects to future-proof your business in the evolving digital economy.

By taking these steps, your business can remain competitive and relevant in the rapidly changing landscape of AI-driven commerce.

Media Credit: AI News & Strategy Daily | Nate B Jones



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