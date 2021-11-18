Age of Empires IV roadmap reveals future plans for the latest game

After being successfully launched during October 2021 Relic Entertainment has this week revealed what they hope to do to expand the Age of Empires IV storyline, campaigns and gameplay in the near future. The develop and team rolled out the games first patch earlier this week and now the company has revealed plans for Winter 2021 and Spring 2022.

During the winter months of 2021 Age of Empires IV will receive hundreds of balance changes together with a variety of helpful bug fixes and a few key features requested by players. “Our team has been hard at work preparing this update, and we’re appreciative to the community for lending your voice to the conversation”.

Age of Empires IV Winter 2021 updates :

– Make the choice to turn on and view in-game player scores! Based on community feedback, we’ve made the decision to implement in-game scores for those who wish to have them. We know that using this feature can change the way you choose to play the game, and so we want to empower you to make the choice for yourself – starting with our Winter 2021 update, you’ll be able to enable in-game player score on a case-by-case basis for custom lobby multiplayer and skirmish matches.

– We’ve moved the Chinese Dynasty button and user interface to a less prominent position on the screen. You’ll now find it in the lower left-hand corner.

– The ability to view the map post-match is something you’ve asked for, and we’ve begun to make changes to allow you to do just that. Starting with the Winter 2021 update, you’ll be able to pan across the map of a completed match after finishing up your game – we’ll be looking to fold in additional options to allow you to easily switch back and forth between the completed map view and post-game stats in Spring 2022.

– Refinements made to the in-game mini-map to improve readability are also coming in Winter 2021. Improvements include reducing the size of icons, ensuring the Wonder icon on the mini-map matches the icon displayed in the HUD, increasing the size of the Primary Town Center in comparison to other Landmarks, and adjusting the color of certain resources.

For more details on the latest features tweaks and additions to the Age of Empires IV as well as what you can expect during the winter and spring updates jump over to the official Xbox new site by following the link below.

Source : Xbox

