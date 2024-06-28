Sharkoon SHARK Force 3 affordable gaming mouse €15

What if you could have a gaming mouse that not only enhances your performance but also keeps your hand comfortable during long sessions at an affordable price of just €15? Meet the Sharkoon SHARK Force 3, the ultimate ergonomic gaming mouse. Equipped with a high-resolution 12,800 DPI optical sensor and eight customizable buttons, this mouse is perfect for both work and play.

Sharkoon SHARK Force 3

Its ergonomic design ensures that it fits comfortably in any hand, making it a versatile and valuable addition to your setup. With its eight mouse buttons, high-resolution optical sensor, and ergonomic shape, it caters to all types of grip and hand sizes. This makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient mouse.

Key Takeaways Equipped with a precise A825 sensor achieving up to 12,800 DPI

Six DPI levels available for selection

Ergonomic design suitable for all hand sizes and grip types

Eight easily accessible mouse buttons, including a rapid-fire button

RGB illumination with thirteen different lighting effects

Five PTFE mouse feet for optimal gliding and precise movements

Available at a manufacturer’s suggested price of 14.99 euros

High-Resolution Sensor Gaming Mouse

The SHARK Force 3 is equipped with a precise A825 optical sensor that offers a remarkable sensitivity of up to 12,800 DPI. Users can choose from six different DPI levels to match their specific needs, whether for detailed work tasks or fast-paced gaming. The ergonomic design of the SHARK Force 3 ensures comfort for all hand sizes and grip types, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of users.

Eight Mouse Buttons Including Rapid Fire

Efficiency is key with the SHARK Force 3, thanks to its eight easily accessible mouse buttons. These buttons are strategically placed to ensure quick and easy access, enhancing productivity during work and providing a competitive edge during gaming sessions. The inclusion of a rapid-fire button is a special feature that gamers will particularly appreciate, allowing for quick and repeated actions with minimal effort.

Impressive RGB Illumination

The SHARK Force 3 not only performs well but also looks great. It features RGB illumination along its right flank, offering thirteen different lighting effects. This eye-catching feature adds a touch of style to any setup, making the mouse not just a tool but also a visual highlight.

Five PTFE Mouse Feet for Optimal Gliding

To ensure smooth and precise movements, the SHARK Force 3 is equipped with five mouse feet made of 100% PTFE. These feet provide excellent gliding properties, reducing friction and allowing for more accurate control. Additionally, a set of replacement mouse feet is included, ensuring long-term usability.

Pricing and Availability

The SHARK Force 3 is now available at the manufacturer’s suggested price of 14.99 euros. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for both casual users and dedicated gamers looking for a high-quality, ergonomic gaming mouse without breaking the bank.

For those interested in enhancing their overall gaming or work setup, Sharkoon offers a range of complementary products. From high-performance keyboards to ergonomic chairs, Sharkoon provides solutions designed to improve comfort and efficiency. Exploring these options can help users create a cohesive and optimized environment for both work and play.

In conclusion, the Sharkoon SHARK Force 3 stands out as an exceptional ergonomic gaming mouse that combines functionality, style, and affordability. Whether for work or gaming, its high-resolution sensor, multiple buttons, and ergonomic design make it a versatile and valuable addition to any setup.



