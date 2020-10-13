Affordable Fitness Prime Day Deals from Yoyofit and Discount Code

Sponsored:

With Amazon Prime day upon us, everyone is on the lookout for the best deals.

A lot of the fitness tech I have covered recently could be a bit too expensive for many people, either for financial reasons or you just don’t want to commit £100+ if you are just getting into fitness.

On the lower end of the market, there are some great options. It has been three years since I reviewed affordable options such as the Letsfit Fitness Trackers. Since then, bigger named brands have entered the market with ultra-affordable options, such as the Honor Band 5.

However, for the same price as those options, up and coming brand YoYoFit offers a smart watch-style fitness tracker which looks much like the Huawei Watch GT2 while only costing around £30.

YoYoFit Smart Watch Features

Feature-wise it is similar to the options you get from Huawei or Honor, the main thing is lacking is a built-in GPS chip, but it can connect to your smartphone for GPS assistance providing accurate tracking out outdoor activities.

The features include:

1.4-inch full touch colour screen

Multiple sports modes to get real-time status during your workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real-time route and distance. Includes running, cycling, walking and more

24/7 heart rate monitoring with manual SPO2 readings

Calorie counting

Step counting

Sleep monitoring

Phone notifications such as calls, SMS, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Music Player, Remote Camera, Sedentary Reminder, Alarm Clock, Stopwatch

7 day battery life

If you prefer a different design, they also offer a square-shaped smartwatch which looks very similar to the Apple Watch and offers the same features as this.

FitCloudPro and Phone Compatibility

The watch will work on either Android (4.4 or higher) or iOS (8.2 or higher), and the app you use with the watch is the FitCloudPro. The app offers many of the features you find on more expensive watches, so you can keep track of your high and low heart rate, giving you an idea of your overall cardiovascular health.

Price and Prime Day Deals

The watch normally sells for £39.99, but with Prime Day there is 20% off taking it down to £31.99. You can then get another 10% off with the code GOY8D3OM

Full Specification

Compatible system: Android 4.4 or higher, IOS 8.2 or higher

Flash memory: 128K+64M

Screen type: Colour screen Hancai screen

Screen size: 1.3

Resolution : 240*240

Touch screen type :full TP–COF

Bluetooth: BT5.0

WIFI: no

NFC: None

Acceleration sensor: STK8321

ECG: None

Heart rate: HX3300

GPS: no (connects to your phones GPS)

Battery type: polymer lithium battery

Capacity: 240maH

Charging method: magnetic

Exercise Step count, calories, distance, exercise mode

Health Blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, automatic heart rate monitoring, etc.

Social sharing WeChat, QQ, LINE, Facebook, Twitter, KaoKao Talk, WhatsApp, Skype, etc.

Others: Raise the wrist to brighten the screen, call reminder, text message reminder, alarm clock reminder, shake to take pictures, mobile phone search, etc.

Waterproof grade: IP67

Charging time: 2h

Life time: 7~9D

Product language APP supports more than 20 languages; bracelet push supports more than 50 languages; (UI display default Chinese and English, can be customized)

Wristband material Single color: TPU/Double color: silicone

