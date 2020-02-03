Aquanautica adventure shorts with waterproof smartphone pocket

Aquanautica has designed and manufactured a range of mens adventure shorts that feature a built-in waterproof pocket specifically designed for your smartphone, wallet or passport, keeping it dry and safe whatever activities you engage in.

Available in a range of colours including navy, grey, black and aqua The shorts have been certified to up to 30 m underwater and IPX8 rated. The full range of adventure shorts are constructed from material made from 92% recycled materials.

Features of the adventure shorts include :

– Meet the Adventure Shorts. – The ultimate travel clothing with a groundbreaking design

– The inbuilt waterproof pocket lets you take your valuables with you on every adventure

– Certified up to 30 meters underwater and rated IPX8, this replaces the need for a drybag, keep your essentials in your pocket

– Stain repelling fabric keeps splashes away

– Four way stretch for all day comfort

– 11 trees planted for every purchase

– Fits smartphones, wallet, car keys and passport.

For more details and to view the complete range of Aquanautica adventure shorts jump over to the official online store by following the link below.

Source : Aqua

