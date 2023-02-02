Adventure ready Nissan Ariya electric SUV unveiled

Nissan has unveiled an adventure-ready version of their Nissan Ariya electric SUV and the vehicle will be used in the Pole to Pole expedition.

The Nissan Ariya electric SUV will take part in the Pole to Pole Expedition which is 27,000 km trip from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

Chris Ramsey, Pole to Pole EV Expedition Leader, commented: “One of the things that underpins all the adventures we do is that we take a standard production EV and aim to make minimal changes to clearly demonstrate its real, everyday capabilities, regardless of where you are driving it. Our Nissan Ariya is no different as the vehicle’s drivetrain and battery has remained factory standard, demonstrating just how capable and versatile the production Ariya is. We’ve modified the suspension and widened the wheel arches so we can benefit from the stable platform and support of the 39-inch BF Goodrich tyres. I’m incredibly excited to get behind the wheel of what was already a brilliant vehicle, but now feels equipped to take on the ends of the earth in style!”

As a self-confessed coffee lover, Chris will have access to a specially integrated espresso machine with a good supply of sustainable coffee. Whilst the on-demand caffeine will help him focus on the long and isolated parts of the journey, Chris can also capture the beauty of these spectacular environments using a drone that can launch directly from the utility unit on the roof. One further innovation is the portable, renewable energy unit that will be used to charge the Ariya in the polar regions. The towable prototype includes a packable, lightweight wind turbine and solar panels that will take advantage of high winds and long daylight hours to provide charge for the EV’s battery when Chris and Julie stop to rest.

You can find out more details about the modified Nissan Ariya SUV over at Nissan’s website at the link below.

Source Nissan





