Unagi Model Eleven adult electric scooter 20mph 1000w engine

Designer Yves Behar has created a new electric scooter 20 mph powered by a 1000w engine specifically designed for adults offering a versatile compact folding scooter complete with full suspension, Google to by turn navigation, crash assistant, artificial intelligence management and swappable batteries.

Thanks to its smart phone connectivity supported by both Android and iPhone you can even listen to your playlist while riding thanks to the integrated audio system which is also used for the navigation system and scooter notifications.

Designer adult electric scooter

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1690 or £1232 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Unagi wipes out your Uber/Lyft/Lime/Bird costs, reduces travel time, and adds the thrill of the ride to every trip. But maybe you’re already good. Freedom of movement means living more life. That’s the idea, and the mission, behind everything we do. Think of your first month as a trial period. If after 30 days, you love and can’t live without it. Congratulations and ride on. If you don’t, just return it. No judgment. No hassles. No question asked.”

If the Unagi Model Eleven campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Unagi Model Eleven adult electric scooter 20mph 1000w project review the promotional video below.

“We tried subways and Ubers, electric bikes and bike shares and even a skateboard. We sat in traffic, missed critical meetings, got grease on our pants and dirty looks when we lugged our bikes on the subway. We paid crazy parking fees (and fines) and pulled our hair out waiting at empty bike stations. We liked the scooter shares. All that time saved. All that fresh air. But they just always let us down. They weren’t there when we needed them or weren’t charged and weren’t powerful enough when they were. In the end, maybe we don’t like to share. And now, we don’t have to.”

“We designed the finest electric scooter on earth. Our mission is freedom. We are hellbent on liberating people from the tyranny of transportation frustrations—the costs, inconveniences, the carbon emissions. So we built the ideal personal liberation device. Our approach is direct-to-consumer, which allows us to put an Unagi scooter in the hands of everyone who could use one. Our financing options make that even easier, meaning you can cruise away in a brand-new Unagi for the price of a daily oat-milk latte.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the adult electric scooter 20mph 1000w, jump over to the official Unagi Model Eleven crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals