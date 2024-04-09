How to add text to images in Midjourney 6 with creative results

Midjourney V6 is transforming the way we can generate images in a number of different ways. Although one thing most AI image generators still struggle with is adding text to images in the right location, orientation and to our specifications. However there are a few ways that you can try to enhance your images with text and this guide will provide a few insights into how this can be accomplished in the latest Midjourney 6 release.

However it does currently need experimentation and you might not get exactly what you want straight out-of-the-box so if you are looking to add perfect text to your images then you would most definitely need to use an additional photo editing application. As you can see in the image of a green bottle above I created in Midjourney it has added text but in a very basic way. Using applications such as Affinity Photo or Adobe Photoshop seems a much easier way to create final images that require text at the current time.

Adding text into your images using Midjourney 6 is a straightforward process, although not always fully successful. To try to add text, simply “encase your desired text within quotation marks” in your prompt. This signals to Midjourney to incorporate the text into your image. In its latest Midjourney Alpha development stage being able to add text is still a little hit and miss and longer words and sentences seem to be more tricky for Midjourney to handle than shorter. Try to start simple and as you learn the techniques that work for you try and expand on them.

Adding Text to Images In Midjourney V6

Watch the video below kindly created by Future Tech Pilot to learn more about different methods you can utilize to try and add text to your Midjourney images. Hopefully in the near future the development team will find a way for Midjourney to easily understand how we would like it to display text in the images. But until that date most images will still look creative at best.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Midjourney parameters and how to use them :

One feature that can be used is Midjourney’s ability to fine-tune images using parameters, such as the ‘–style’ value and ‘–style <code>’ parameter, which to some degree enables you to adjust the stylization and texture of your text. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, experimenting with these settings is crucial to achieving the desired look. Don’t be afraid to explore different combinations and push the boundaries of what’s possible.

The ‘–stylize’ value and –style <code>’ parameter are essential for customizing text appearance

Adjusting stylization and texture is key to achieving interesting images

Experimenting with different settings is crucial for finding the perfect combination

Here’s a quick demonstration of how stylize alters an image in Midjourney 6.

Font Selection Strategies

To achieve a realistic integration, consider prompting the software with objects that commonly bear text, such as street signs, book covers, or product labels. While Midjourney V6 does not recognize specific font names, you can still guide the application towards your desired font style. By suggesting font categories such as ‘serif,’ ‘sans-serif,’ or ‘script’ in your prompts, with mixed results. Experimenting with different font categories and observing how Midjourney interprets them will help you refine your prompts and achieve the desired aesthetic for your text elements.

Crafting Effective Prompts

The way you phrase your prompts can also have a significant impact on the generated image. Don’t hesitate to try different variations and use the ‘remix’ function to fine-tune the text appearance. For complex or lengthy text, consider breaking it down into multiple prompts to enhance the clarity and legibility of the final image. Crafting effective prompts is a process that requires patience and experimentation, but the results are well worth the effort.

Phrasing of prompts can dramatically alter the generated image

Trying different variations and using the ‘remix’ function helps fine-tune text appearance

Breaking complex text into multiple prompts enhances clarity and legibility

The Future of Text in Midjourney

Midjourney V6 is a powerful AI for artists and designers seeking to generate images and by mastering the available parameters, features, and techniques outlined in this guide, you can craft prompts that might yield visually compelling and stylistically distinct results with text. But Midjourney still a long way off being able to add text to images with accuracy and clarity. Although as soon as Midjourney improves its ability to add text to images will keep you informed as always.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals