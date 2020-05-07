New ADATA Ultimate SU720 SSD introduced

ADATA has launched a new ADATA Ultimate SU720 SATA 6 Gb/s solid state drive (SSD) this month offering a unit for those looking to switch to solid-state drives. The SU720 has been created to provide not only affordable storage but also “great performance and reliability” says ADATA. Equipped with 3D NAND memory and intelligent SLC caching, the SU720 providing users with read/write speeds of up to 520/450 MB per second.

Features of the ADATA Ultimate SU720 SSD include high capacity, very durable, fast transmission speeds, accurate, robust, quiet and an SSD toolbox and migration utility all backed by a backed by a 3-year warranty.

“Implementing advanced 3D NAND Flash, the SU720 features high storage capacities of 500 GB to 1 TB, improved efficiency, and rugged reliability with better cost-performance ratios than ever. The SU720 also features continuous read/write speeds of up to 520/450 MB per second and supports SLC caching. The SU720 sports data protection and error correction technologies for high endurance and delivers random read/write performance of up to 50 K/65 K per second, which is up to 2.5 times faster than standard hard drives.

Low-Density-Parity-Check (LDPC) error correcting code has been implemented on the SU720, which helps to reduce data errors and an equal increase in data integrity. It therefore protects valuable content against corruption. Unlike a hard drive, the SU720 has no mechanical parts, making it more resilient against drops and bumps. It also has the advantages of being wide-temperature resistant (0°C ~ 70°C), whisper quiet, and power efficient.

Every SU720 purchase qualifies for free downloads of ADATA SSD Toolbox and Migration Utility. SSD Toolbox allows users to monitor and manage the SU720, with drive status, wear level, and lifespan information. The Migration Utility is especially helpful for users making the move from HDD to SSD, as it is designed for simple and quick backup and migration of the contents of entire drives, including the operating system.”

Source : TPU

