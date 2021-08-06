New ADATA Xtreme Innovations DDR5 memory, SSDs DRAM and PC components unveiled

ADATA has today unveiled its new range of Xtreme Innovations PC hardware which consists of DDR5 memory, SSD storage, DRAM, memory cards and PC components at an event that coincided with ADATA’s twentieth anniversary celebrations taking place throughout 2021. The new ADATA next-generation DDR5 memory module offers users frequencies of 8400 MT/s, up to 163% faster than DDR4 and will be available in capacities of up to 64 GB. Check out some of the other products unveiled during the event listed below.

ADATA LEGEND PCIe Gen4 SSD

In an era of social media, video streaming, and 5G, high-quality content has become the backbone of our world. ADATA is ready to meet the needs of creators with a slew of new products. Among them is ADATA’s new LEGEND PCIe Gen4 SSD. The SSD is able to achieve blazing-fast read speeds of up to 7400 MB/s, ideal for video editing and 3D rendering.

ADATA SE920 USB 4 External Solid State Drive

ADATA introduced its new USB 4 external SSD. Utilizing the latest USB 4 interface, the SE920 is capable of speeds that are up to four times faster than its USB 3.2 predecessors. This equates to a speed of roughly 4000 MB/s. For maximum stability in any environment, the SE920 is equipped with ADATA’s proprietary heat conduction technology to keep things cool and optimal.

ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC PCIe Express Card

ADATA also unveiled its next-generation memory card, the Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0 Express PCIe Gen 3x1 UHS-I U3 Class 10. What makes this memory card so extraordinary is support for PCIe, thanks to the latest SD7.0 specification. The SDXC Express card will provide a significant performance boost over its predecessors with read and write speeds up to 800/700 MB/s. This card is backwards compatible with UHS-I for further ease of use.

XPG XENIA 14 Gaming Lifestyle Ultrabook

Many new gaming products were introduced as well, including the XPG XENIA 14. This new gaming lifestyle ultrabook comes with an 11th Gen Intel i5 or i7 processor, Intel Iris XE integrated graphics, 16 GB of XPG DDR4 RAM, and a lightning-fast 512 GB XPG Gen4 SSD. On the outside, the XPG XENIA 14 is gorgeous and portable with a 15 mm thin profileand an ultra-light premium Magnesium alloy body. It weighs only 970 g. Despite its portable form factor, the XENIA 14 still manages to fit in a 14-inch screen with an impressive 92% screen to body ratio. For all-day productivity or gaming, the XENIA 14 offers up to 10 hours of battery life; and for easy connectivity it sports two USB type-C ports, two USB type-A ports, HDMI port, SD card reader, 3.5 mm audio jack, & Thunderbolt 4 support.

XPG XENIA 15 Gaming Lifestyle Ultrabook

The new XENIA 15 comes with the new Intel Tiger Lake H 11th Gen i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 GPU, 32 GB of XPG DDR4 RAM, and a lightning fast XPG Gen 4 SSD with 1 TB of storage space. Like the XENIA 14, the XENIA 15 sports a premium Magnesium alloy body for a lightweight ultrabook that comes in under 2 kg. The XENIA 15 also features a mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, a spacious 15.6-inch 165 Hz QHD screen, and support latest Thunderbolt 4.

Source : TPU

