ADATA EC700G RGB SSD external enclosure

ADATA has created a new SSD external enclosure in the form of the EC700G RGB offering an external storage solution that is compatible with both PCIe and SATA SSDs as well as supporting multiple M.2 SSD sizes and USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity. The EC700G support both the most common M.2 2280 dimensions as well as M.2 2242 and M.2 2230 providing speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. The EC700G is also a great way to store lots of console game titles and can help to quicken game loading times for a more seamless experience. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“With support for USB 3.2 Gen2 and Type-C, an EC700G equipped with a SSD can reach speeds of up to 1000MB/s*, which is about 12.5 times faster than ordinary external hard drives**. That means it’ll only take you 20 seconds to transfer a 10GB movie. With a high capacity SSD inside, the EC700G is a great way to store your collection of console games. It can also help to quicken game loading times for a more seamless experience.”

“A PCIe Gen3 x4 (NVMe 1.3) M.2 SSD or higher is required. Also, the host device must support USB 3.2 Gen 2 and a UASP driver must be installed. Actual performance may vary depending on the host device and software configurations. The EC700G works with all major operating systems, including macOS, Windows, and Android*. Transfer movies, music, photos, and more across different devices quickly and easily.”

