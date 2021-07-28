Greenliant starts sampling ultrahigh endurance industrial SATA M.2 SSDs

Hardware manufacturer Greenliant has this week announced it has started sampling the new SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs, with production ramping up over the coming months and larger volumes available during September 2021. Equipped with Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology, the new EX Series SSDs are available in 4 GB, 8 GB, 20 GB, 40 GB, 80 GB, 160 GB and 320 GB capacities, and are included in Greenliant’s Long-Term Availability (LTA) program for 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND based products.

“SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive PX Series solid state drives (SSDs) that support 5K program-erase (P/E) cycles and advanced EX series SSDs with superior data retention and high endurance that support 60K, 120K and industry-leading 300K P/E cycles. SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive SSDs operate at industrial temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and are rigorously tested for shock and vibration to withstand the most extreme environments. See SATA M.2 ArmourDrive product information at http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD.”

The new PX Series SSDs, available in 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB capacities, use 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory to provide cost-effective industrial storage. Greenliant expects to start sampling new SATA M.2 2280 and mSATA EX and PX Series SSDs in September and October 2021, respectively.

Source : Greenliant

