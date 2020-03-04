Adafruit CLUE sensor-packed development board preview

Makers, electronic enthusiasts and developers interested in learning more about the Adafruit CLUE development board packed with a range of different sensors may be interested in a new video created by Adafruit taking you through its features. Currently in its alpha stage testing phase the sensor board is priced at $29.95 but afterwards will rise to $39.95 once the alpha is over.

Features of the Adafruit CLUE sensor board include :

– Nordic nRF52840 Bluetooth LE processor – 1 MB of Flash, 256KB RAM, 64 MHz Cortex M4 processor

– 1.3″ 240×240 Color IPS TFT display for high resolution text and graphics

– Power it from any 3-6V battery source (internal regulator and protection diodes)

– Two A / B user buttons and one reset button

– Tons of sensors!

– ST Micro series 9-DoF motion – LSM6DS33 Accel/Gyro + LIS3MDL magnetometer

– APDS9960 Proximity, Light, Color, and Gesture Sensor

– PDM Microphone sound sensor

– SHT Humidity

– BMP280 temperature and barometric pressure/altitude

– RGB NeoPixel indicator LED

– 2 MB internal flash storage for datalogging, images, fonts or CircuitPython code

– Buzzer/speaker for playing tones and beeps

– Two bright white LEDs in front for illumination / color sensing.

– Qwiic / STEMMA QT connector for adding more sensors, motor controllers, or displays over I2C. You can plug in GROVE I2C sensors by using an adapter cable.

– Programmable with Arduino IDE or CircuitPython

