Acura Integra Type S coming next summer

Acura has announced that they are currently developing their new Acura Integra Type S and the car will be launching in the summer of 2023.

Acura has released some photos of the car, although it is wearing camouflage, we do get some sort of idea on what it will look like.

Acura today confirmed the development of a high-performance Integra Type S, set to join the lineup for the 2024 model year. Promising ultimate street performance and driver engagement, the Integra Type S will be powered by a high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine producing over 300 horsepower and paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and limited slip differential. More details to be shared closer to launch.

We will have full details on the new Acura Integra Type S when it is made official in the summer of 2023.

Source Acura, Slashgear





