ActiveBuds AI powered TWS 4G earbuds for ChatGPT, translation and more

ActiveBuds are a unique set of artificial intelligent powered earbuds that have been designed to provide a wide variety of different features from being your personal assistant to being connected to the recently launched ChatGPT AI service. The ActiveBuds earbuds can provide users with voice dialogue with AI, customized sound, instant translation of over 40 languages in real time and 4G Internet connectivity enabling them to be used independently.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $199 or £162 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Experience mobile freedom with ActiveBuds’ 4G connectivity. Stream music, make calls, and access AI assistance on the go. Ideal for work, leisure, study, or fitness, ActiveBuds deliver convenience and versatility in a compact package. ActiveBuds powered by ChatGPT bring a personal secretary right to your ears, boosting productivity by handling details while you focus on what matters most. Our EarSync system features a variety of apps, and in the future, you can download your favorite apps from the iKKO store.”

ActiveBuds AI earbuds

“ActiveBuds enable hands-free communication, revolutionizing the way people interact with AI and making them the ideal choice for those seeking a more seamless and convenient experience powered by ChatGPT. Designed for a connected world, ActiveBuds break language barriers and enable communication with advanced simultaneous interpretation technology, instantly translating conversations in up to 40 languages. Perfect for travelers, students, and professionals, ActiveBuds make connecting with diverse cultures easier.”

If the ActiveBuds campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the ActiveBuds 4G earbuds project watch the promotional video below.

“Select from voice, voice-to-text, or text-only options to tailor your experience. With ActiveBuds, bid farewell to awkward pauses and embrace the power of real-time translation in 40 languages. Connect with the world like never before.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 4G earbuds, jump over to the official ActiveBuds crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





