What’s the difference between active calories vs total calories on the Apple Watch

If you have used your Apple Watch for training, or any other fitness tracking watch, then you may have wondered what active calories vs total calories is. This can be seen on the display on your Apple Watch when you are working out and also in the Fitness app when you have finished your workout.

The Apple Watch comes with some great features for fitness and training, it is a handy tool to work out with and it can show you how many calories you have burned whilst working out.

How do our bodies burn calories?

Everyone burns a certain number of calories throughout the day, this happens all the time when we are sitting at our desks, walking, sleeping, watching TV, eating, basically everything you do including resting will burn some calories.

Everyone associates burning calories with exercise but we burn them all the time, the amount you burn will depend on a number of different factors, this includes age, weight, how active you are, and a number of other factors.

You can work out how many calories you burn per day based on your age, height, weight and how active you are. This is known as your Basal Metabolic Rate or BMR, there are many calculators available that can help you work out your BMR.

What is the difference between active calories vs total calories?

Active calories are the calories that are burned during exercise, this is when you are working out and this is shown in the photo above as active Kilocalories. The photo shows that a total of 867 Active Kilocalories or active calories were burned during the workout. This is the total amount of calories that were used up to perform the workout.

The photo also shows Total Kilocalories or Total Calories burned, in this case, a total of 1,0414 calories were burned during the workout. This includes the 867 active calories and another 174 calories that would have been burned normally if you hadn’t been working out and just resting, so if you had just been sitting at your desk or watching TV you would have burned 110 calories in the time that you worked out.

Many fitness trackers only show you the total calories burned during your workout, this is where the Apple Watch is different as it shows you the active calories vs total calories whilst you are working out.

How do I see what calories I have burned on the Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch uses its Activity app along with the iPhone to track your fitness, this includes how many calories you burn per day, how active you are and more, it can give your prompts throughout the day based on what setting you have put in.

To see what calories you have burned throughout the day, follow the instructions below.

Open the Activity App on your Apple Watch. Scroll down with the Digital Crown or swipe down. Look at the Move goal, this will show you the calories burned so far. You can also check out how much you have burned on your iPhone in the Fitness app.

You can find out more details about the various fitness tracking features that are available on the Apple Watch over at Apple’s website.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals