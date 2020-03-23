Acoustic Camera demonstrated locating and visualising sound

Acoustic Cameras Way to visualise sound and can be used in a number of different applications to pinpoint exactly where Sams may be emanating from. Check out the videos below to learn more about how acoustic cameras can be used located sounds within machinery as well as outdoor environments.

“You might have never heard of the term “Acoustic Camera” or even connected the two words together before, but it really is a useful tool now employed in a variety of applications all over the world. It’s an imaging device used to pinpoint where sounds are coming from, and consists a microphone array along with a normal optical video camera and special processing to capture sound in a way that we normally don’t think about.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“…most acoustic camera’s use 24 to 64 microphones in a circular array with a small optical video camera in the middle. If you check out the videos below you’ll see that you can immediately see any hotspots for frequency or level that lets you exactly pinpoint where a sound is being generated.”

Source : Adafruit : Bobby Owsinski

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals