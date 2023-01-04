Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 laptops unveiled at CES

Acer unveiled two new laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show in las Vegas, the Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14.

The Acer Swift Go will retail in the US from June and pricing will start at $899, the Acer Swift Go 14 will also start at $899.99 and it will be available in the USA from May.

The brand-new Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) combine the latest technologies and feature an OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The thin-and-light laptops showcase stunning displays that deliver vibrant, true-to-life images with 500-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. The Swift Go 14 presents a 14-inch 2.8KOLED display with 2880×1800 resolution, while the Swift Go 16 features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with 3200×2000 resolution. Long hours of work, learning, and playing are made easier thanks to the laptop displays’ TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®display certification, productivity-optimized 16:10 ratio and touch-optional capabilities. The laptops’ backlit keyboards and OceanGlass™ touchpads further ensure a smooth and productive experience when scrolling.

Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors and verified as Intel® Evo™platform laptops, the new Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 deliver top-notch performance and all-day battery life of more than 9.5 hours. 13th Gen Intel Core processors with the Intel® Movidius™ VPU have a dedicated AI engine that allows for premium video collaboration, uncompromised AI, and seamless integration.

You can find out more details about the new Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 laptops over at Acer at the link below.

Source Acer





