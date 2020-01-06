Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel laptop with Wacom EMR stylus

Following on from the introduction of the Ezel Aero Hinge and Acer ConceptD 9 Pro laptop last year, Acer has introduced their latest system CES 2020 equipped with the unique tilting screen in the form of the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel and Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro. As the name suggests the Pro version offers users a more powerful system equipped with an Intel Xeon processor, ECC memory support, and supports up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics with prices starting from $3,100 and availability expected to arrive during July 2020.

Features of the new Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel included a 15.6 inch 4K IPS touchscreen display offering a 100-percent Adobe RGB colour gamut and support for up to 400-nits of brightness together with support for 32GB of DDR3 memory and TB of PCIe solid state storage. The laptops specifically developed with creatives in mind, equipped with a Wacom EMR pens for pressure-sensitive input and screens feature Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 for protection and an anti-glare coating.

Acer has also included a fingerprint sensor, a glass touchpad, and a white chassis with a “Micro-Arc Oxidation” finish, to help protect the laptop from corrosion, oxidation, and stains, says Acer. Connections on the new laptops include 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 ports, Ethernet jack, a handy SD card reader, and a couple of full-sized USB ports.

Source: Liliputing

