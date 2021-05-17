Abarth 1000 SP is a one off racer with 240 horsepower

Fiat and Alfa Romeo have created a one of car inspired by the 1960s Abarth 1000 SP race car, the Abarth 1000 SP.

The Abarth 1000 SP comes with a 4 cylinder 1.7 litre turbocharged engine that produces 240 horsepower.

The Abarth 1000 SP echoes the lines and aesthetics characteristic of its forerunner. The sinuous body, with the soft surfaces of the fenders highlighting the position of the wheels, takes up the pattern of the spider with a central engine. The cockpit glazing features shaped side deflectors, with their profile lowered towards the roll bar, the latter strictly “in view”, to highlight our being in the presence of a “no-holds-barred” spider.

he rear geometries of the Abarth 1000 SP accentuate the ideal harmony between the lights and the exhaust pipes. The livery is strictly red and the characteristic air intakes appear all over, from the front bonnet to the cooling slots in its rear counterpart. The headlights also follow the minimalist scheme of the historic 1000 SP, with point lights on the nose and a single pair of round headlights to accentuate the car’s remarkable breadth when seen from behind. The Abarth 1000 SP thus maintains a very similar identity to its forerunner’s, courtesy of the meticulous work to update the historic, no-holds-barred Abarth 1000 SP.

You can find out more information about the one off Abarth 1000 SP over at Abarth at the link below.

Source Fiat

