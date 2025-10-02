Apple Watch SE 3: 40mm vs 44mm — Which Size Should YOU Buy?

The Apple Watch SE 3 offers a compelling balance between affordability and functionality, making it an attractive choice for users seeking essential smartwatch features without the premium price tag. Available in two sizes—40mm and 44mm—it caters to diverse preferences, making sure there is an option for everyone. While both models share the same core features, differences in display size, battery life, and usability may influence your decision. The video below from HotshotTek gives us a detailed look at the new Apple Watch SE 3.

Key Differences in Design and Display

The Apple Watch SE 3 is crafted with lightweight aluminum cases for both the 40mm and 44mm models, making sure durability without compromising comfort. For the first time in the SE lineup, it features an always-on display, allowing you to check the time and notifications without lifting your wrist. With a brightness of 1,000 nits, the display performs well in most lighting conditions, although it doesn’t match the brightness levels of premium models like the Apple Watch Ultra.

– 44mm Model: The larger display provides a more spacious interface, making it easier to read text and interact with apps. This is particularly beneficial for users who rely heavily on notifications or fitness tracking during workouts.

– 40mm Model: The compact design is ideal for smaller wrists or those who prefer a minimalist aesthetic. Its discreet size makes it a great choice for users seeking a more portable option.

Your decision here hinges on whether you prioritize screen real estate or a sleeker, more compact design.

Performance and Features: What’s Under the Hood

Both models are powered by Apple’s S10 chip, which includes a 64-bit dual-core processor and a four-core neural engine. This ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks such as app navigation, fitness tracking, and notifications. Standard GPS functionality is included, with an option for 5G/LTE cellular connectivity for those who need to stay connected without their iPhone.

Notable Features:

– Safety Tools: Features like fall detection, crash detection, and SOS capabilities provide added peace of mind, especially for outdoor enthusiasts or individuals with health concerns.

– Health Tracking: Includes wrist temperature monitoring, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. However, advanced metrics such as ECG and blood pressure monitoring are reserved for higher-end models.

The SE 3 delivers a robust feature set for its price, offering practical tools for everyday use while omitting some of the advanced health features found in premium Apple Watches.

Battery Life: How Long Does It Last?

Battery life is a critical consideration for smartwatch users, and the SE 3 performs reliably in this area. Apple rates the watch for 18 hours of use, but real-world performance varies slightly between the two sizes:

– 44mm Model: Offers up to 20 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled, making it a better choice for heavy users or those who frequently engage in fitness activities.

– 40mm Model: Typically lasts around 16 hours under similar conditions, which may require more frequent charging.

Both models support Low Power Mode, which can significantly extend battery life by limiting background processes and disabling certain features. This makes the SE 3 a practical choice for users who need their smartwatch to last throughout the day.

Customization and Compatibility

The SE 3 is compatible with older Apple Watch bands, providing flexibility for users who want to reuse bands from previous models. Apple also offers a variety of customizable bands, including Nike-branded options designed for athletic use. This ensures you can tailor the watch to your personal style and needs.

– 40mm Model: Pairs with small bands, making it ideal for users with smaller wrists.

– 44mm Model: Requires large bands, offering more options for those who prefer a larger fit.

This compatibility and range of customization options make the SE 3 a versatile choice for users who value personalization.

Pricing: Value for Money

The Apple Watch SE 3 is competitively priced, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious buyers who still want access to essential smartwatch features.

– 40mm Model: Starts at $250 for the GPS version and $299 for the cellular version.

– 44mm Model: Starts at $279 for GPS and $329 for cellular.

The $20 price difference between the two sizes makes the 44mm model a better value for users who prioritize battery life and display size. However, the 40mm model remains an excellent choice for those seeking a more compact and affordable option.

Additional Features to Consider

The Apple Watch SE 3 includes several features that enhance its usability and versatility:

Water Resistance: Rated up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and water-based activities.

Rated up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and water-based activities. Siri Integration: Built-in Siri processing allows for quick voice commands and hands-free operation.

Built-in Siri processing allows for quick voice commands and hands-free operation. Apple Pay: Enables contactless payments, adding convenience to your daily routine.

Enables contactless payments, adding convenience to your daily routine. Gesture Controls: Allows hands-free operation, ideal for multitasking or accessibility needs.

Allows hands-free operation, ideal for multitasking or accessibility needs. Car Key Functionality: Compatible with certain vehicles for seamless access and convenience.

Compatible with certain vehicles for seamless access and convenience. Software Longevity: Expected to receive updates for 5-6 years, making sure long-term functionality and security.

These features make the SE 3 a versatile option for both everyday use and more specialized needs, catering to a wide range of users.

Which Model is Right for You?

The Apple Watch SE 3 is a well-rounded smartwatch that combines essential features, safety tools, and customization options.

– Choose the 44mm Model: If you value a larger display, extended battery life, and a more spacious interface.

– Opt for the 40mm Model: If you prefer a compact, discreet design and are looking for a more affordable option.

Both models deliver excellent performance and functionality, making the SE 3 a compelling choice for users seeking a reliable and versatile smartwatch.

Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in Apple Watch SE 3.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals