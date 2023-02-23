Apple Watch blood glucose monitoring getting closer to launch

Apple has been working on blood glucose monitoring for the Apple Watch for some time and it is getting closer to launch.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch blood glucose monitoring feature will use optical absorption spectroscopy and a new silicon chip to measure blood glucose levels.

The feature would allow diabetics to test their blood glucose levels with the Apple Watch, at the moment the levels are tested using a prick of the skin and blood.

This would be a significant improvement in the way that blood glucose levels are monitored and it would also all they to be monitored on an ongoing basis.

We presume that Apple will then be able to alert the Apple Watch user if their levels are dropping below what they should be.

Apple has a prototype device that is about the size of an iPhone and it is strapped to someone’s arm, the technology used in this device will be able to be scaled down to fit in the Apple Watch.

The new technology is being developed by engineers at its Exploratory Design Group (XDG) at Apple, it will apparently still take a few years before we see this new technology in the Apple Watch.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Image Credit: David Dias





