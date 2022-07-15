A Complete Data Recovery Package – Wondershare Recoverit

Accidental deletion or corruption of important data from a computer is undoubtedly every user’s worst nightmare. Unfortunately, even despite providing additional security and carefully managing files, data loss still occurs. If such an event occurs, you need to learn how to prepare for it. Are you ready for it?

If you are facing the issue of data loss on your computer, we have the perfect solution for you. Keep reading to learn more about the best data recovery software available offline: Wondershare Recoverit.

Part 1: Introduction to Wondershare Recoverit – The Perfect Data Recovery Tool

If you are looking for the best data recovery software to help you get back lost data from a computer, the answer lies in Recoverit.

Powered by Wondershare, Recoverit is a professional-quality program designed specifically to address your data recovery needs. With a strong and interactive interface, Recoverit has made everyday users capable of recovering permanently lost data from their systems. In addition to locally stored files, you can also recover data from external storage devices and crashed computers using Recoverit.

The powerful toolset of Recoverit offers an impressively high success rate. The program can scan your system for deleted, corrupted, formatted, or otherwise lost file types and retrieve them in a few instants. In a few simple steps, you can get back any documents, videos, images, audio files, emails, and more via Recoverit. Isn’t it great?

Part 2: Major Features of Recoverit That Makes It a Great Option

Wondering what is so great about Recoverit? Here are some of the main features of Wondershare Recoverit that make it one of the best choices for data recovery software. Let’s look ahead to check.

Multiple Scan Options

Wondershare Recoverit offers multiple scan options for users depending upon the extent of data loss. The Quick Scan option is there to help you find your lost files in a matter of mere seconds. If, however, you cannot find the files you want using this option, you can opt for a Deep Scan. This enables the program to comb through your drives and locate all underlying files.

Preview Files before Recovery

When recovering data through Recoverit, you do not have to individually recover files and then check if you got the right ones. With its handy Preview option, you can check the images, videos, documents, and other files before recovering them. This surely gives you power!

Apply Specific Filters

Among the plethora of lost files that Recoverit retrieves for you, it can get overwhelming to find the right one. Luckily, you can now quickly sort your files and apply filters only to see the file types you wish to recover from the multitude of results. This is great!

High Recovery Rate

Recoverit offers an impressively high recovery rate to users, where up to 95% of files are recoverable and intact. Additionally, the memory consumption of the newest version of the software has been reduced to around 66%, which has resulted in greatly optimized performance. You can look ahead to better results,

Part 3: How to Recover Data Using Recoverit – Easy-to-Use Steps

Recoverit offers a simple and effortless solution to recovering lost or deleted data files. In a few quick and easy steps, you can retrieve almost all file types from your system or external devices. Following is a step-by-step guide on how to recover files from your computer using Wondershare Recoverit:

Step 1: Choose your Location

To begin with, install and launch Wondershare Recoverit on your computer. In the program’s main interface, all the drives and attached external devices of your computer will be visible. From the “Hard Drives and Locations” tab, choose the drive you wish to scan for lost files.

Step 2: Scan the Chosen Location

Following this, click on the “Start” button to initiate the scanning process. By doing this, Recoverit will automatically scan your selected location, looking for any lost or deleted file.

Step 3: Preview and Recover Files

During the scanning process, you will be able to see real-time results of the scan. You can filter the results by file type, size, and time. You can preview a file by simply double-clicking on it or using the “Preview” button. Now select the files you wish to recover from the results list and click on the “Recover” button. Choose a new destination for your recovered files and hit “Recover.”

Part 4: Pricing Plans to Consider for Wondershare Recoverit

Wondershare Recoverit offers multiple pricing plans to users, including a free version, while the paid plans include essential, standard, and premium packages. Each package provides its own set of additional features at different prices so you can choose the one most suited to your needs. Let’s check this out!

Features Free Essential Standard Premium Recover Data Size Up to 100 MBs Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Recover All Kinds of Data from Various Storage Devices Preview Before Recovery Bootable Toolkit to Recover Data Even Though the PC Crashes or Fails to Start X X Advanced Video Recovery & Corrupted Video Repair X X X Price Free $69.99/Year $79.99/Year $99.99/Year

Conclusion

In today’s digital age, no user is prone to accidental deletion or corruption of data. Fortunately, if such circumstances ever arise, Wondershare Recoverit will be there to save the day. With its intuitive features and an easy-to-navigate system, you can easily retrieve your precious data from any drive or device in no time. We hope you get your problems resolved!

