Samsung 990 EVO PCIe 5.0 x2 SSD storage

Samsung Electronics has recently introduced a new solid-state drive (SSD) that is poised to elevate the computing experience for a wide range of users, from avid gamers to professional content creators and multimedia enthusiasts. The 990 EVO SSD, the latest addition to Samsung’s storied lineup of storage solutions, is engineered to deliver exceptional speed and energy efficiency, thanks to its support for the cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 x2 interface. This new product is not just about keeping pace with current demands but also about anticipating the future of technology.

The 990 EVO SSD is versatile, offering compatibility with both the well-established PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and the emerging PCIe 5.0 x2 standard. This dual compatibility ensures that users can enjoy peak performance on existing systems while also being prepared for the next wave of technological innovation. When compared to its predecessor, the 970 EVO Plus, the new SSD represents a significant leap forward, boasting a 43% increase in speed. This enhancement is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to continuous improvement and its dedication to delivering top-tier products.

Samsung 990 EVO

Speed is at the heart of the 990 EVO SSD’s value proposition. With sequential read and write speeds that can reach up to 5,000 MB/s and 4,200 MB/s, respectively, users can expect a transformative impact on their computing tasks. The SSD’s ability to handle up to 700K IOPS for random reads and up to 800K IOPS for random writes translates to quicker file transfers, reduced loading times for games, and an overall smoother performance for applications.

One of the key technological innovations in the 990 EVO SSD is the incorporation of Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology. This feature allows the SSD to utilize the host system’s memory to enhance performance, eliminating the need for onboard DRAM. The result is not only a boost in speed but also a more cost-effective solution for consumers.

Energy efficiency is another cornerstone of the 990 EVO SSD’s design. It consumes up to 70% less power than its predecessor, which can lead to extended battery life in laptops and other portable devices. This focus on reducing power consumption aligns with a growing emphasis on sustainability in the tech industry.

PCIe 5.0 x2 SSD storage

To ensure that the SSD maintains its high performance even under demanding conditions, Samsung has integrated advanced thermal control measures. A specially designed heat spreader label helps to manage the temperature, providing stability during intense computing sessions. Additionally, the SSD supports Modern Standby, a feature that enables quick resumption from sleep mode, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the user’s workflow.

Complementing the hardware is Samsung’s Magician software suite, a set of tools designed to make SSD management straightforward. Users can easily migrate data, monitor the health of their drive, and update firmware, ensuring that their SSD continues to operate at its best.

The 990 EVO SSD is available in both 1 TB and 2 TB capacities, with the 1 TB model priced at $124.99 and the 2 TB model at $209.99. These competitive prices make the SSD an attractive option for those seeking to upgrade their storage without breaking the bank.

The introduction of the Samsung 990 EVO SSD with PCIe 5.0 x2 interface is a significant event in the SSD market. It represents a blend of speed, efficiency, and a forward-looking approach to technology. For users who are eager to enhance their computing capabilities, the 990 EVO SSD stands out as a smart choice. It’s an investment that is likely to pay dividends in both the short and long term, as it meets the demands of today’s applications and prepares for tomorrow’s innovations.



