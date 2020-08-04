PlayStation 4 Pro upgraded with 8TB QVO 870 SSD

PlayStation 4 Pro owners considering upgrading the standard storage with something a little faster may be interested in a new video published by Digital Foundry, revealing the performance and enhancements you can expect by installing a QVO 870 8TB SSD into your PlayStation 4 Pro console. Although the QVO 870 8TB SSD has a huge pricetag of over $800, but is available in smaller storage sizes from 1 TB if you are looking an upgrade around $100.

“Between The Witcher 3 and Fallout 4 we’ve seen some exceptional loading screens on PS4 owing to its mechanical HDD. Equally games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake have clear pop-in issues with Pro’s default media. Enter the Samsung QVO 870 8TB SSD – a pricy solid state drive that far exceeds the cost of PS4 Pro, but gives it its most optimal chance of solving issues in loading and streaming. Swapped for the standard drive, can this SSD deliver a satisfying upgrade? And how about being used externally via USB? Rich finds out.”

Source : Digital Foundry

