8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Microsoft Project xCloud controller

8Bitdo is gearing up to make its new Sn30 Pro Microsoft Project xCloud controller available to consumers, making it available to preorder from online retailers such as Amazon priced at $45. The new 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Project xCloud controller is expected to start shipping out on September 21st 2020. The small Bluetooth controller is capable of providing up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. The SN30 Pro is designed to support tablets for Xbox gaming, too.

“Ultimate software gives you elite control over every piece of your controller: customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity. Create controller profiles and switch between them at any time. We designed a brand new, ultra high quality mobile gaming clip for the widest array of smartphones possible. Featuring 2-axis, ultra adjustable positioning – you can set any phone to the perfect angle for optimal gameplay and comfort.”

Features of the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro controller include :

– Play Xbox games on your mobile phone or tablet from the cloud with Sn30 Pro for Android

– Supports ultimate software

– Includes Pro level mobile gaming Clip with adjustable positioning and Expandable Clip for big smartphones – Min: 49mm, Max 86mm

– Bluetooth connectivity

– 18 hour rechargeable battery

Source : 8bitdo : Verge

