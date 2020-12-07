$899 Mac Mini vs $15,000 Mac Pro (Video)

Apple’s new M1 powered Macs are impressive, we have already seen the Mac Mini up against a range of Macs and now it takes on the Mac Pro.

In the video below n $899 Mac Mini is tested side by side with a 2019 Mac Pro which cost $15,000, lets find out how they compare.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the Mac Mini performs really well when compared to the $15,000 Mac Pro, beating it in many of the tests.

We cant wait to find out what Apple’s Silicon powered iMacs and Mac Pros are going to to be like, considering how powerful the Mac Mini, and other new M1 Silicon powered Macs have been.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals