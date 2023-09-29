8 awesome macOS Sonoma features revealed (Video)

Apple recently released their new macOS Sonoma software update, we have seen a number of videos on the latest version of macOS and now we have another one that gives us details on eight new awesome features in macOS.

Apple has introduced a plethora of new features aimed at enhancing user experience, productivity, and overall system functionality. From animated video wallpapers to enhanced video conferencing features, macOS Sonoma is set to redefine how we interact with our Macs. Here’s a deep dive into eight standout features that make this update truly awesome. The video below from Proper Honest Tech shows us some of the new features in this update.

1. Animated Video Wallpapers: A Dynamic Lock Screen Experience

Gone are the days of static wallpapers. macOS Sonoma introduces animated video wallpapers that play when your Mac is locked. These wallpapers freeze upon login, offering a dynamic visual experience each time you use your computer. Imagine being greeted by a serene beach scene or a bustling cityscape every time you open your Mac; it’s a small but impactful way to make your computing experience more engaging.

2. Web-Apps in Dock: Quick Access to Your Favorite Websites

If you find yourself frequently visiting certain websites or online services, macOS Sonoma has got you covered. Users can now add these sites to their dock as web-apps. This feature streamlines access to your most-used online resources, effectively turning your dock into a quick-launch pad for the web.

3. Desktop Widgets: Bringing iPhone Functionality to Your Mac

If you love the widgets on your iPhone or iPad, you’re in for a treat. macOS Sonoma allows you to add similar interactive widgets to your Mac desktop. Even better, these widgets can be imported from your iPhone, ensuring a seamless user experience across Apple devices.

4. Video Conferencing Features: Elevate Your Virtual Meetings

As remote work and virtual meetings become increasingly prevalent, macOS Sonoma adds new features to video conferencing services like Zoom. These include Portrait mode, Studio Light, and various microphone modes, all designed to enhance your video conferencing experience. Now, you can look and sound your best during those important virtual meetings.

5. Safari Profiles: Personalized Browsing Experiences

Safari on macOS Sonoma now allows users to create profiles, each with its own history, cookies, and website data. This is particularly useful for users who juggle different logins for various tasks, as it enables a more personalized and organized browsing experience.

6. Password Groups: Efficient Password Management

Managing passwords can be a cumbersome task, but macOS Sonoma aims to simplify it. Users can now create password groups in Settings, allowing them to share constantly updated passwords with trusted contacts. This feature makes password management more efficient and secure.

7. Notes to Pages: Streamlined Content Transfer

The Notes app in macOS Sonoma now allows users to directly export the contents of a note into a Pages document. This facilitates easier content transfer for further formatting, making it a boon for writers, students, and professionals alike.

8. Enhanced Spotlight Search: Your Personal Assistant

Spotlight Search has received a significant upgrade. It can now perform a variety of tasks like running conversions, looking up stocks, and providing richer, more useful information. This turns Spotlight into a versatile tool that goes beyond simple file searches.

Conclusion

The new macOS Sonoma software update brings some awesome new features to the Mac, these features enhance both functionality and user experience, it’s clear that Apple is committed to pushing the boundaries of what a desktop operating system can do. Whether you’re a casual user or a power user, macOS Sonoma has something awesome to offer you.

