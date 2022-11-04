70mai Dash Cam Omni 360° rotating dash camera launched on kickstarter

Dash cameras are a very useful accessory for your car. Finding one that can record everything around you just got a lot easier with the launch of the 70mai Dash Cam Omni. This new dash camera is designed to be different than the majority of the dash cameras available, it comes with a range of advanced features.

The 70mai Dash Cam Omni is a 360-degree rotating dash camera with a 1.2-inch display and it is capable of recording Full High Definition video in 1080p. The device comes with a range of features that set it apart from the majority of the dash cameras available today.

Dash Cam Omni has a range of powerful features

Equipped with a range of powerful features, the Dash Cam Omni is designed to be much more than a regular dash camera.

The device comes with 2-phase stepping motors that are designed to provide more movement over 340 degrees, this is combined with a 140-degree field of view camera. This combination provides you with an industry-first 360-degree dash camera with no blind spot.

The lens on the Dash Cam Omni is designed to pan around your vehicle smoothly and constantly manage your vehicle from all directions. This will give your much more protection than dash cameras that just record in one or two directions.

The Dash Cam Omni is equipped with Enhanced Collision Detection, it features a specially-designed Collision Detection Algorithm that is designed to protect your car when driving.

When an accident takes place, the camera can detect the direction of the motion and then turn to that direction and record video for up to 30 seconds after the accident takes place. This is a useful feature to record any accidents and also what happens shortly after they take place.

Another great feature of the Dash Cam Omni is the superb night vision, this ensures that you get quality recording day and night. The camera comes with an F1.5 large aperture and PureCel®Plus-S HDR technology that is designed to deliver excellent low light performance and also color performance.

Many of the dash cameras available today record video in 30FPS, the Dash Cam Omni actually record video in 60 FPS, which makes it easier to pick out important details like car license plates and more.

70mai Dash CamOmni protects your vehicle when parked

There is a built-in AI Parking Surveillance feature that acts like a digital security guard for your car, it uses an upgraded AI Motion Detection algorithm that can detect people around your vehicle. It can also detect their motion and target their location. The AI can basically determine the difference between someone walking past your vehicle and a suspicious person approaching your car. This is a great feature that can add an extra layer of security to your vehicle, ensuring it is safe when parked.

The Omni also comes with a time-lapse recording feature when your vehicle is in parking mode. The time-lapse recording mode compresses 30 minutes of video into a 1-minute video. This makes it easier for you to monitor the footage and have a quick overview of any events whilst you were away from your car. The time-lapse feature is also designed to save on the storage usage of your device and also on battery life.

The Dash Cam Omni features an Advanced Driver Assistance System

As well as being a fully functional dash camera with a range of high-end features, the Dash Cam Omni is also designed to be a driving safety aid. It comes with an upgraded ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) that alerts you to potential dangers when you are driving. For example, it can alert you to things like pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles braking, and more. It also comes with a built-in lane departure alert, this is a useful feature that can alert you when you drift into another lane, this is something that happens regularly when people are tired.

The Dash Cam Omni comes with built-in GPS, this is another useful feature that can help you with things like route tracking and also finding your car when you can’t remember where you have parked it.This feature will work with the 4G hardwire kit, this kit will be available in 2023 in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The 70mai App will sync with your dash cam for route tracking and you can also review your route and the GPS information after your journey.

The Omni also features Smart Voice Control, which is another great feature that you do not normally get on dash cameras. You can use a range of simple voice commands to move the lens around in any direction. You can also use voice commands to start recording on the device. This ensures that you are concentrating on driving whilst using the Omni.

The device comes with a 300 mAh battery and there is also an optional 4G hardwire Kit that allows you to expand the remote control options of the Omni. You can check in with the device using your smartphone when you are away from the vehicle. This kit also adds an instant alert feature that will alert you to any issues when your vehicle is parked. It can let you know about any suspicious events or collisions.

Find the 70mai Dash Cam Omni on Kickstarter

70mai is launching its new Dash Cam Omni on Kickstarter, this is its fourth campaign with the previous campaigns being incredibly successful, these included the 70mai Smart Dash Cam, 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro and the 70mai Dash Cam A800. There are a range of options for the Dash Cam Omni and a number of different storage options to suit everyone’s requirements. The storage on the Omni is eMMC storage which is more reliable than memory card storage that is used in many of the dash cameras available today.

Pricing for the new Dash Cam Omni starts at $139 for the 32GB model, there is also a 64GB model which costs $149, and a 128GB model which is available for $159.There are also two add-on Kits for the dash cam, a Hardwire Kit for just $16 and a 4G Hardwire kit for just $42.

You can find out more information about the new Dash Cam Omni over at Kickstarter at the link below.

Source Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

