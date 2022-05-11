7-Eleven reveals custom Mustang

7-Eleven has revealed a customized Ford Mustang built by Galpin Auto Sports. The car is a 2021 Mustang, and shoppers have a chance to win the customized car by purchasing selected items at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.

The car is covered in a custom vinyl wrap with 7-Eleven colors. The good thing about the car being covered in a wrap is that it can be peeled off if the winner desires. Other custom touches include green wheels and cherry red lights glowing under the chassis.

The colors glowing under the chassis are meant to mimic the colors of the iconic 7-Eleven sign night. The car also has a night owl emblem on the grille. The interior is customized with leather seats with red, orange, and green stripes. The gearshift also has a Slurpee shift lever, custom pizza holder, and cupholder sized for Big Gulps. It’s not clear if this is a four-cylinder Mustang or a V-8 car.

