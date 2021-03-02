Qcharger 65W GaN pocket charger offers eight charging functions in one

If your in the market for a versatile GaN charger it might be worth checking out the 65w Qcharger, designed to support charging in over 200 countries while still offering a 2500w AC rating. The Qcharger can simultaneously charge four devices at once and is now available to back via Indiegogo offering savings of up to 26% of the recommended retail price.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $50 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Qcharger campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Qcharger GaN charger project review the promotional video below.

“It is messy that different electronic devices need to use different chargers, and there is a more increasing demand for fast charging. Thus our team developed the world’s tiny multi-country charger: Qcharger, an 8-in-1 adapter for work, travel, home, and power 4 devices simultaneously.”

Features of the Qcharger include:

– The dimension is super tiny in the same power output of other international plugs

– It provides the most ports (2 USB-C +1 USB-A + AC Outlet) in other same dimension and power charger

– The 65W PD output supports PD3.0, PPS, QC4.0+, QC3.0, QC2.0, AFC, SCP, FCP, Apple2.4A, PE+, BC1.2, and more

– Very handy works in over 200 countries with just two slide pins

– The delicateness and hand-feeling are the most pleasing ones

“Using the latest gallium nitride technology, Qcharger has realized a precise and small design concept. The pocket-size is only 37 x 56 x 65mm and the weight is 160g, more portable for you. A key benefit of GaN and other WBG materials is their relationship between breakdown voltage and Ron, which improves conduction losses.”

“Don’t underestimate its small size, Qcharger is equipped with 3 USB charging ports and one universal AC outlet. In other words, Qcharger integrates the US, UK, EU & AU plug into one sleek unit. 4 kinds of pins can be used at will by only two push bars, compatible with more than 200 countries or regions.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the GaN charger, jump over to the official Qcharger crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

