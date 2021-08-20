60th Anniversary Cunningham Corvette costs right at $160,000

It is still relatively rare to see the C8 Corvette on the street in many areas. As rare as the cars are, the stock C8 isn’t enough for some people, and they turn to aftermarket tuners for more style and performance. The vehicle seen in the image above is the 60th Anniversary Cunningham Corvette, and only 60 units will be built.

The special cars are available to reserve with a $5000 deposit, and the purchase price is $159,995. For the money, buyers get a 600+ horsepower engine tuned by Lingenfelter. The car is fitted with lots of carbon fiber tidbits, including a high flow carbon fiber intake, high flow Corsa headers, and bespoke HRE Forged aluminum wheels.

The wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires in the front and rear. Upgraded brakes help slow the car down, and it has a specially designed aerodynamic kit. One of the highlights of the aerodynamic kit is a carbon fiber intake sticking up on the driver side of the car and a wild-looking modified rear spoiler. All 60 units are based on the Corvette 3LT package.

