6 Awesome macOS Sequoia Features You Need to Know About

macOS Sequoia, the latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system, brings a wealth of exciting features and enhancements that aim to transform your computing experience. This update not only improves upon existing functionality but also introduces new tools that can potentially replace some popular third-party applications. Let’s dive into the six most awesome features that macOS Sequoia has to offer.

Enhanced Window Management for Streamlined Productivity

One of the most notable improvements in macOS Sequoia is the overhaul of its window management system. Apple has introduced native window snapping and tiling capabilities, allowing you to effortlessly organize your workspace and maximize screen real estate. With just a few clicks or keyboard shortcuts, you can snap windows to the sides or corners of your screen, creating a more efficient and clutter-free environment.

Moreover, macOS Sequoia offers customizable keyboard shortcuts for navigating and managing windows, putting you in full control of your workflow. You can now quickly switch between apps, minimize or maximize windows, and even adjust window margins to suit your preferences. These enhancements aim to boost your productivity and provide a more intuitive and personalized experience.

FaceTime Gets a Major Upgrade

FaceTime, Apple’s popular video calling app, has received a significant upgrade in macOS Sequoia. One of the most exciting additions is the screen-sharing feature with a preview option. You can now seamlessly share your screen during a FaceTime call, making collaboration and remote assistance a breeze. Whether you’re working on a project with a colleague or helping a friend troubleshoot an issue, the screen-sharing feature simplifies the process.

Furthermore, FaceTime now includes remote control capabilities, allowing you to take control of another Mac during a call. This feature is particularly useful for remote IT support or when you need to guide someone through a complex task. The new presenter mode dynamically adjusts the layout of the call to highlight the current speaker, ensuring that the focus remains on the most important content.

Accessibility has also been a key focus in the FaceTime update. Live captions are now available, making it easier for individuals with hearing impairments to participate in video calls. Additionally, the background removal tool helps maintain privacy by blurring or replacing your background during calls, giving you peace of mind when calling from a messy room or a public space.

Apple Password Manager: A Secure and Convenient Solution

With the introduction of the Apple Password Manager, macOS Sequoia aims to simplify password management for Apple users. This dedicated app provides a centralized location for storing and accessing your passwords across all your Apple devices. The native integration ensures a seamless and secure experience, eliminating the need to rely on third-party password managers.

However, it’s important to note that the Apple Password Manager is limited to the Apple ecosystem. While it offers convenience for those fully invested in Apple’s products, it may lack the flexibility and cross-platform support that some third-party solutions provide. If you frequently use non-Apple devices or require more advanced features, you may still prefer to stick with your current password manager.

AI-Powered Tools for Enhanced Productivity

macOS Sequoia harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to bring innovative tools that boost your productivity. One such feature is the introduction of mail summaries. With the ever-increasing volume of emails we receive daily, it can be challenging to keep track of important information. Mail summaries provide concise overviews of your email notifications, allowing you to quickly grasp the essence of each message without having to read through entire threads.

In addition to mail summaries, macOS Sequoia offers systemwide writing tools powered by AI. These tools assist with proofreading your text, suggesting style improvements, and even offering context-aware suggestions. Whether you’re composing an email, writing a report, or working on a creative project, these AI-powered writing tools can help you refine your work and ensure clarity and coherence.

What’s more, these AI tools are not limited to Apple’s own apps. They seamlessly integrate with third-party browsers, allowing you to enjoy a consistent and enhanced writing experience across different platforms. This integration demonstrates Apple’s commitment to providing a cohesive and productive ecosystem for its users.

Notes App: More Than Just Note-Taking

The Notes app in macOS Sequoia has undergone significant improvements, transforming it from a simple note-taking tool into a versatile and feature-rich application. One of the most notable additions is the introduction of collapsible headers. This feature allows you to organize your notes into sections, making it easier to navigate and find specific information. You can collapse or expand sections as needed, providing a cleaner and more focused view of your notes.

Color highlighting is another welcome enhancement to the Notes app. You can now highlight important text or sections with different colors, making it easier to visually distinguish and prioritize information. This feature is particularly useful when working with lengthy notes or when collaborating with others.

The Notes app also introduces audio recording and transcription capabilities. You can now record voice memos or meetings directly within the app, and macOS Sequoia will automatically transcribe the audio into text. This feature saves you time and effort, eliminating the need to manually transcribe recordings or rely on third-party transcription services.

For those who frequently work with mathematical equations or calculations, the Notes app now includes math notes. This feature allows you to write and solve equations dynamically, making it a valuable tool for students, researchers, and professionals in fields such as science, engineering, and finance.

iPhone Mirroring: Seamless Integration Between Devices

macOS Sequoia takes the integration between your iPhone and Mac to new heights with the introduction of iPhone mirroring. This feature allows you to fully interact with your iPhone directly from your Mac, providing a seamless and convenient experience.

With iPhone mirroring, you can effortlessly drag and drop files between your devices, eliminating the need for cumbersome file transfers or cloud storage solutions. Whether you want to transfer photos, documents, or any other type of file, iPhone mirroring makes it a breeze.

Moreover, iPhone notifications can now appear on your Mac, ensuring that you never miss an important message or update. You can respond to notifications directly from your Mac, saving you the hassle of constantly switching between devices. This integration enhances your productivity and keeps you connected, regardless of which device you’re using.

macOS Sequoia introduces a new Focus Mode that helps you minimize distractions and maintain concentration. You can customize your focus settings to block notifications, limit access to certain apps, and create a distraction-free environment tailored to your needs. Send Later in Messages: The Messages app now includes a send later feature, allowing you to schedule messages for future delivery. This is particularly useful when you want to send a message at a specific time or when you’re communicating across different time zones.

The Messages app now includes a send later feature, allowing you to schedule messages for future delivery. This is particularly useful when you want to send a message at a specific time or when you’re communicating across different time zones. Safari Enhancements: Safari, Apple’s default web browser, receives several updates in macOS Sequoia. The new page summarization feature automatically generates concise summaries of web pages, saving you time and helping you quickly grasp the main points. Additionally, the enhanced reader mode provides a more immersive and distraction-free reading experience.

macOS Sequoia brings a wealth of new features and enhancements that elevate your computing experience to new heights. From improved window management and AI-powered tools to seamless device integration and app-specific upgrades, this update offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a professional seeking increased productivity, a student looking for better organization, or simply someone who appreciates a more intuitive and efficient operating system, macOS Sequoia delivers. Embrace these awesome features and unlock the full potential of your Mac.

