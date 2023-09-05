Deals: Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch, save 24%

We have an amazing deal on the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 24% off the normal price. The Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch is available in our deals store for just $18.99 it normally costs $24.99.
Experience unparalleled gaming with the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch. This docking station supports 4K, 1080P, and 720P video output, making your gaming experience clearer and more immersive. With one-touch display switching, easily switch from TV to tabletop mode for versatile gameplay. This docking station is compact yet powerful, with wide compatibility and uncompromising performance. Enjoy the convenience of taking your gaming experience to the next level with the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch.
- High compatibility. Support most USB devices
- Uncompromising performance. Supports video resolution up to 4K@60Hz & PD charging up to 100W
- Lightweight. Simply Put it in your pocket & take it anywhere with you
- TV mode. Allows you to connect to your TV for a clearer, wider screen
- Plug & play. No driver installation required
NOTE: The pattern in the middle of the adapter has two types: rounded rectangle and round shape due to different production batches, and they have no effect or difference in function
You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.