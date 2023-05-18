Connect Enduro M3 5G mobile wireless router

The Acer Connect Enduro M3 mobile Wi-Fi router is equipped with an IP54 protection rating, indicating a strong resistance to dust and water – elements that could potentially damage electronic devices. Further adhering to military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability standards, it’s crafted to survive the inevitable accidents of travel, from bumps to drops.

The technology incorporated into the Enduro M3 offers advancements in network coverage as well. The router demonstrates a remarkable capability of 5G coverage, achieved without the need for a conventional SIM card. It instead utilizes vSim technology, a forward-thinking approach to cellular networking that simplifies connectivity.

Another noteworthy feature is the router’s battery capacity. Tucked away within its compact design is a 6500 mAh high-capacity battery, providing the necessary power to support a full day of high-speed internet access.

5G mobile hotspot

Interestingly, Acer’s design and technological feats in the Connect Enduro M3 have been recognized by a leading awards body in design, the iF Design Awards. The distinctions it earned have contributed to Acer’s tally, marking their 73rd iF Design honor – a testament to Acer’s consistent efforts in technological innovation and design excellence.

“This mobile hotspot uses WPA3 to simplify your Wi-Fi security by enabling robust authentication and cryptographic strength while also providing built-in VPN functionality to ensure your data stays anonymous. The 6500 mAh high-capacity battery lets you stay focused on your travels without worrying about charging your device. Enjoy a secure and stable connection, regardless of your device. Our mobile router connects directly via USB-C to Windows, Linux, and Mac devices.”

“With its innovative and cutting-edge design, this mobile router has earned accolades such as a 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award and 2023 iF Design Award – internationally recognized symbols of excellence in design. Experience true portability. Not only does this device feature a high-capacity battery, but it doubles as a battery pack – making it your ultimate travel companion to stay charged and connected.”

