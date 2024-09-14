5 Hidden Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Features

Samsung’s latest software update, One UI 6.1.1, brings a host of hidden features that enhance your smartphone experience. Tucked away within the Gallery Labs menu, these new functionalities offer exciting ways to interact with your photos and customize your device. Let’s dive into the key features and discover how to unlock them. The video below from Sakitech gives us a look at these hidden features.

Activating the Gallery Labs Menu

To access the hidden treasures of Samsung One UI 6.1.1, you first need to activate the Gallery Labs menu. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app on your Samsung device

app on your Samsung device Navigate to About Gallery

Tap the version number repeatedly until a message appears confirming that the Gallery Labs menu has been enabled

Restart the Gallery app to see the new features in action

Once you’ve completed these steps, you’re ready to explore the exciting enhancements that await you.

Elevating Your Slideshow Experience

Samsung has taken the slideshow functionality in the Gallery app to new heights. With the latest update, you can now:

Select multiple photos and start a slideshow with accompanying music

and start a slideshow with accompanying music Enjoy enhanced controls, including the ability to pause, mute, and convert slideshows to videos

Enable continuous slideshow playback, perfect for projecting your memories onto a TV screen

These improvements make it easier than ever to showcase your favorite moments in a visually stunning and engaging way.

Customizing Your Gallery Interface

One UI 6.1.1 puts the power of customization in your hands. The Gallery Labs menu introduces a innovative feature that allows you to move the three-dot menu from the top to the bottom of the screen. This seemingly small change can make a big difference, especially for those who prefer one-handed operation. With the menu now within easy reach, navigating your gallery becomes a breeze.

Expanding Your Wallpaper Options

Setting photos as wallpapers is a popular way to personalize your device, and Samsung has taken this feature to the next level. The new update offers a range of options:

Set photos as alarm, calendar, or reminder backgrounds directly from the gallery

directly from the gallery If you have a connected smartwatch, you can now set photos as watch faces, adding a touch of individuality to your wearable

These expanded wallpaper options allow you to infuse your device with your unique style and create a more cohesive and personalized experience across all your screens.

Exploring Additional Features

The Gallery Labs menu holds even more surprises waiting to be discovered. One notable addition is the quick slideshow feature for entire albums, allowing you to view your photos in a continuous loop effortlessly. While some features may require further exploration to fully grasp their potential, they all contribute to a more versatile and user-friendly experience within the Samsung Gallery app.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update brings a wealth of hidden features that elevate your smartphone experience. By activating the Gallery Labs menu, you unlock a world of possibilities, from enhanced slideshows and customizable interfaces to expanded wallpaper options. These thoughtful enhancements demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable user experience. So, dive in, explore, and make the most of these hidden gems in Samsung One UI 6.1.1.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals