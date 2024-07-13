iOS 18: Hidden Features, and Everything You Need to Know

Apple’s iOS 18 introduces a wealth of hidden features designed to elevate your user experience to new heights, the software is currently in beta with the final release expected in September. These updates encompass a wide range of customization options, new functionalities in native apps, and overall usability improvements that will make your interaction with your device more seamless and enjoyable than ever before. The video below from iReviews gives us some more details on a range of new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 18.

Personalize Your Lock Screen

With iOS 18, you have the power to truly make your device your own. The update allows you to customize or remove lock screen buttons such as the flashlight and camera, giving you the freedom to tailor your lock screen to your specific needs and preferences. Whether you want quick access to your most-used features or a minimalist look, iOS 18 puts the control in your hands.

Rearrange or remove lock screen buttons

Tailor your lock screen to your preferences

Create a personalized user experience

Stay Informed with Enhanced Weather App

The Weather app in iOS 18 takes your location-based forecasts to the next level. You can now receive precise weather information for both your home and work locations, ensuring you always have the most relevant and up-to-date data at your fingertips. Whether you’re planning your daily commute or preparing for a weekend getaway, the Weather app in iOS 18 has you covered.

Location-based forecasts for home and work

Access the most relevant weather information

Plan your day with confidence

Revolutionize Your Note-Taking Experience

The Notes app in iOS 18 has undergone significant upgrades to make capturing and organizing your thoughts easier than ever. With the ability to attach audio recordings with transcription, you can now effortlessly capture and review spoken notes without the need for manual transcription. Additionally, the app provides quick access to your recent notes and allows you to customize text colors for better organization and visual appeal.

Attach audio recordings with automatic transcription

Access recent notes quickly

Customize text colors for better organization

Elevate Your Messaging Game

iOS 18 introduces innovative features to enhance your messaging experience. You can now schedule messages to be sent at a later time, giving you the flexibility to compose messages when it’s convenient for you and have them delivered at the perfect moment. Moreover, the update allows you to edit messages after they have been sent, providing you with the ability to correct typos or clarify your thoughts without the need for additional messages.

Schedule messages for later delivery

Edit sent messages for clarity and accuracy

Communicate with greater flexibility and control

Customize Your Widgets with Ease

Widgets in iOS 18 have become more versatile and user-friendly. With the option to resize widgets using 3D touch, you can now optimize your home screen layout to perfectly suit your needs and preferences. Whether you want larger widgets for at-a-glance information or smaller ones to maximize screen real estate, iOS 18 gives you the power to create a home screen that is both functional and visually appealing.

Resize widgets using 3D touch

Optimize your home screen layout

Create a personalized and functional home screen

Seamless Video Recording and Audio Playback

The Camera app in iOS 18 introduces a highly anticipated feature that allows you to record videos without interrupting background audio playback. No longer will you have to choose between capturing a special moment and enjoying your favorite music or podcast. With this update, you can seamlessly record videos while your audio content continues to play, making your multimedia experience more enjoyable and uninterrupted.

Record videos without stopping background audio

Capture moments while enjoying your favorite audio content

Experience seamless multimedia functionality

Effortlessly Organize Your Photos

iOS 18 brings significant enhancements to the Photos app, making it easier than ever to organize and manage your cherished memories. With the ability to quickly add photos to albums and receive intelligent photo suggestions, curating your photo library becomes a breeze. Additionally, you can now customize and rearrange your collections to create a personalized and intuitive photo management system that suits your preferences.

Quickly add photos to albums

Receive smart photo suggestions

Customize and rearrange collections

Immerse Yourself in Gaming with Automatic Game Mode

iOS 18 introduces a innovative feature for gaming enthusiasts: automatic game mode activation. With this update, your device will seamlessly optimize its settings for the best possible gaming experience whenever you launch a game. Whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore gamer, this feature ensures that you can fully immerse yourself in your favorite games without any manual adjustments. The game mode can be easily toggled on or off, giving you complete control over your gaming experience.

Automatic game mode activation

Optimized settings for the best gaming experience

Easily toggle game mode on or off

Stay Organized with Enhanced Calendar App

The Calendar app in iOS 18 has been redesigned to make managing your schedule more intuitive and efficient. With the introduction of pinch-to-zoom functionality, you can easily switch between detailed and compact views of your calendar, allowing you to focus on specific events or get a broader overview of your schedule. Additionally, the app now includes integrated reminders, ensuring that you never miss an important task or appointment.

Pinch to zoom for detailed or compact calendar views

Integrated reminders for better task management

Intuitive and efficient schedule management

Perform Calculations with Ease and Precision

The Calculator app in iOS 18 has been enhanced with features that make performing calculations more convenient and accurate. With the introduction of a calculation history, you can now view and manage your past calculations, allowing you to easily reference or reuse previous results. Moreover, you can now copy results or expressions from the Calculator app and paste them into other applications, streamlining your workflow and saving you valuable time.

Calculation history for easy reference and reuse

Copy results or expressions for use in other apps

Convenient and accurate calculation management

Always Know the Time with Battery-Drained Clock Display

iOS 18 introduces a groundbreaking feature for iPhone 15 models that ensures you always have access to the current time, even when your device’s battery is drained. With the low-power clock display, you can view the time on your iPhone’s screen, regardless of its battery status. This innovative feature provides a reliable and convenient way to stay informed about the time, even in situations where your device’s battery has run out.

Low-power clock display for iPhone 15 models

View the time even when the battery is drained

Stay informed about the current time in any situation

Summary

Apple’s iOS 18 brings a remarkable array of hidden features that significantly enhance the user experience across various native apps and functionalities. From personalized lock screens and enhanced weather forecasts to transformed note-taking and seamless video recording, this update offers a wealth of improvements that make interacting with your device more enjoyable and efficient than ever before. With customizable widgets, automatic game mode, and integrated reminders in the Calendar app, iOS 18 empowers you to tailor your device to your specific needs and preferences. The introduction of the battery-drained clock display on iPhone 15 models ensures that you always have access to the current time, even in the most challenging situations. Overall, iOS 18 represents a significant leap forward in terms of usability, functionality, and user-friendliness, making it an update that every iOS user should eagerly anticipate.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



