5 essential iPhone accessories for 2022

There are so many different accessories for your iPhone, it is hard to work out which ones you actually need, here are the 5 essential iPhone accessories you may need in 2022. Of course, which accessories you will need for your iPhone will depend on what you use it for, these essential accessories are designed for everyone to use.

An iPhone case

This has to be one of the most useful accessories for your iPhone, an iPhone case, these are designed to protect your iPhone and it is definitely something that I would recommend using with your iPhone.

There are so many different iPhone cases to choose from, this includes rugged versions from companies like Mous, Otterbox, and more who offer cases that are designed to keep your device safe if your drop it, knock it etc.

Other companies offer luxury iPhone cases, there are a number of designer ones available from companies like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and many more. An iPhone case is a great way to give your iPhone an individual look and also protect your device in case you drop it.

A wireless charger

The latest iPhones have wireless charging built-in and one of my essential iPhone accessories is definitely a wireless charger. Apple has included wireless charging in its iPhone since 2017, so many models have the feature. This includes the iPhone 8 models, iPhone X, iPhone Xs models, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 models, the 2020 iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 models, and the new iPhone 13 range which launched last year. The iPhone 13 models come with Magsafe charging which is magnetic charging.

There are many different wireless chargers available for your iPhone, companies like Belkin, Anker, Mophie, and many more offer lots of great options for wireless charging. If you also have an Apple Watch then you can get a wireless charger that will charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

An iPhone car mount

The iPhone has access to lots of great apps that your can use in your car, like Google Maps and Apple Maps, and others for navigation, and having your handset secured in your vehicle is a must when you are driving.

There are many great iPhone car mounts available from companies like Belkin, Mophie, Mous, and many more, as well as securing your iPhone to your dashboard or your windscreen some of these can also be used to charge your handset whilst in your vehicle.

In many countries, if you are using an iPhone or any other mobile phone in your vehicle it must be secured to the vehicle in order to conform to the local laws, so this is definitely one of my top accessories for the iPhone.

A handsfree stand for your iPhone

This is a great accessory for your iPhone that can be used with your iPhone when you are at your desk, on a train or a plain and more. I normally use a handsfree iPhone stand when I want to watch a TV show or movie on my iPhone, this is something I use a lot when traveling especially on a train or a plane. These stands can also be a great accessory for gamers who want to play games on their iPhone using a wireless controller.

There are many different handsfree iPhones stands available, from companies like Anker, Elevation Lab, Satechi and many more. Some of these like the Elevation GoStand are designed to be ultra-portable and this can easily be carried with you when you are traveling.

Wireless headphones

One of my favorite accessories for the iPhone is a pair of wireless headphones, these are great for listing to music or for when you are watching a movie, TV show,s or even when you are gaming. This is another device that I use regularly when traveling and definitely one of my top essential iPhone accessories.

There are many different wireless headphones to choose from to suit every budget, like Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro, plus devices like Beats headphones with models like the Powerbeats Pro which are great for sports, running, and more.

There are also some higher-end wireless headphones available for the iPhone like the AirPods Max and many offerings from companies like Bose, Sony, and many more.

Conclusion

There are so many different iPhone accessories to choose from that I decided to list my top 5 accessories as it may help you decide which ones you need to get the best out of your iPhone. Not everyone will have the same favourite accessories for their iPhone, hopefully, this guide will help some of you work out which ones you need.

