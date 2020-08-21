Synology DiskStation DS1520+ 5 bay NAS

Synology has this week launched a replacement for the previous Synology DiskStation DS1519 5 bay network attached storage solution. Once again Synology has created a scalable NAS with an SSD cache acceleration capability.

The DiskStation DS1520+ features two built-in M.2 SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance. The scalable storage design of DS1520+ lets you start small and expand storage capacity with Synology DX517 as your data grows.

“DS1520+ provides two built-in M.2 SSD slots so that you can take full advantage of Synology SSD Cache functionality. Add SSD cache for up to 20 times faster I/O response without using front drive bays. You can add 10 more drives with two Synology DX517 to expand storage capacity.

A more powerful CPU speeds up computing-intensive applications. The new 4-core processor boosts photo indexing, database response times, and web PHP response efficiency. Easily categorize your photo memories, smoothly manage files across computers and mobile devices, and enjoy blazing fast web applications.”

For more details and full specifications as well as purchasing options jump over to the official Synology website by following the link below.

Source : Synology

