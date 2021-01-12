New WD 4TB portable SSDs CES 2021

Western Digital has introduced a new range of 4TB portable SSD drives at CES 2021, designed to provide you with an “unmatched combination of performance and capacity to help fuel today’s content-rich world”.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds. A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor. Pricing/Availability: The 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $749.99.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance1. Pricing/Availability: The 4TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $699.99.

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD

Purpose-built for gamers, this drive is shaped by performance with SSD read speeds up to 2000MB/s to decrease load screen times and get you into the game faster. Premium storage expansion lets you save new games and is compatible with your PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One game library. Pricing/availability: The WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $749.99.

My Passport SSD from WD

Bold metal design that is both stylish and durable. The drive is shock and vibration resistant and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98m), and comes in a range of colors including Gray, Blue, Red, Gold and Silver. Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s enables everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists to keep productivity flowing. Pricing/Availability: The 4TB My Passport SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $679.99.

Source : WD

