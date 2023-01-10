AMKOV affordable 4K vlogging camera from $99

Vloggers might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the AMKOV a complete yet affordable vlogging camera capable of capturing 4K 60 frames per second video as well as supporting snapshots and time-lapse video capture. Launched by Kickstarter campaign has already raised nearly $100,000 thanks to over 500 backers with still 24 days remaining. The AMKOV is a multifunctional V-LOG digital camera that combines DC and DV functions to capture both 48 million resolution photos and 4K/60fps high speed photography.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Most V-LOG cameras on the market are expensive, with simple accessories starting at $500, which is not a friendly price for students or photographers on a low income. AMKOV is packed with features including remote control, microphone, handheld tripod and other accessories, but for only $149. It is the most affordable V-LOG on the market for V-LOG’ers and live streamers. The built-in webcam with external microphone is perfect for V-LOG ‘ers and live streamers who want to take videos on the go.”

Vlogging camera

“Easy to grasp and use like a mobile phone, AMKOV digital camera makes it effortless to take pictures or record videos in your daily life. AMKOV features a sensor with 48 million resolution and 4K/60fps HD recording performance, so you can always capture high definition images and record the world in clarity. It also supports memory cards up to 128G. To make day-to-day filming even simpler, AMKOV’s handheld tripod is designed with a remote control in an integrated unit, so you can use the remote control to take photos or videos whenever and wherever you want.”

With the assumption that the AMKOV crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the AMKOV vlogging camera project check out the promotional video below.

“The remote controller of AMKOV is designed into the tripod’s handle, so you can simply switch on the AMKOV camera and use the controller to take selfies or photos wirelessly, even at a distance of 10m. When you don’t need to use the remote controller, simply place it in the tripod that makes it space-saving and easy to carry.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the vlogging camera, jump over to the official AMKOV crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





