4K Projectors from $159.99 : ETOE Best Buy Labor Day Deals 2025

Celebrate Labor Day with the latest ETOE projector deals at Best Buy. From August 25th to September 1st, ETOE brings smart, portable projection to American homes with three compelling offers: the Dolphin Portable Mini Projector, the E3 Pro Smart Projector, and the Starfish 4K HDR Portable Projector. All models blend convenience with quality, each meeting your viewing needs in its own way.

Limited-Time Labor Day Deals

These ETOE projectors combine compact design, streaming platforms, and ease of use—now at prices that make upgrading feel particularly smart:

ETOE Dolphin Portable Mini Projector

The Dolphin is the smallest of the lineup but also the most travel-ready. At about the size of a soda can and weighing under two pounds, it slips easily into a backpack or even a handbag. Yet it still delivers a native 1080p picture with HDR10+ support and up to 500 ANSI lumens of brightness. That means your projected image remains sharp and colourful in dim indoor spaces or shaded outdoor settings.

One of its standout features is the built-in 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery. Unlike most projectors that must remain tethered to a wall socket, the Dolphin can run cord-free for up to 2.5 hours on a single charge. This makes it an excellent choice for outdoor movie nights, backyard parties, camping trips, or even business presentations when you don’t want to rely on the venue’s power outlets.

Google TV certification

The Dolphin includes Google TV certification, which means it comes ready with Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and other streaming services pre-loaded. Voice control via Google Assistant adds another layer of convenience, letting you launch content with a simple command. Dolby Atmos compatibility rounds out the package, giving surprisingly robust sound for such a small chassis. You can still connect external speakers via Bluetooth or the headphone jack if you want to create a larger soundstage.

Practical use cases are plentiful. Students in dorms can use it to replace a bulky TV. Families can carry it between rooms or outdoors without worrying about cables. Professionals can project slideshows in small meeting spaces straight from the projector’s built-in apps. In short, it’s the kind of device that adapts to wherever you need it.

Special Best Buy Labor Day Deal

At $399.99 during Labor Day (down from $499.99), the Dolphin represents an affordable entry into portable projection without giving up on streaming, brightness, or sound.

Key Features – ETOE Dolphin

Native 1080p resolution with HDR10+ support

Up to 500 ANSI lumens brightness

Built-in 10,000 mAh battery (up to 2.5 hours runtime)

Google TV certified with Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more

Dolby Atmos compatible audio with built-in speaker

Ultra-compact size, about the size of a soda can

Projects 40″–150″ screen sizes

Bluetooth and wired audio output options

ETOE E3 Pro 4K-Ready Smart Projector

The E3 Pro sits in the middle of the range and is designed to be the everyday home projector—bright enough, sharp enough, and smart enough to replace a conventional TV for many households. It outputs native 1080p resolution but can accept 4K signals, giving you crisp detail and compatibility with higher-resolution content. With 600 ANSI lumens of brightness, it’s more capable of handling moderately lit rooms compared to ultra-compact pico projectors. A projected image of 60 to 200 inches looks vibrant, making it equally suitable for cosy bedrooms or full living-room setups.

Where the E3 Pro truly distinguishes itself is ease of use. It comes with auto-focus and auto-keystone correction. Place it on a coffee table, tripod, or shelf, and it will automatically adjust the focus and square the image without you fiddling with menus. This is particularly helpful if you move it frequently between rooms. Families who want a hassle-free movie night will appreciate how quickly it’s ready to go.

Android TV 11.0

The projector runs Android TV 11.0 and is Netflix-certified, ensuring smooth playback with an intuitive interface. You get direct access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Hulu, and many more platforms—all controlled via a simple remote or Google Assistant voice commands. The integration means you don’t need an external streaming stick, which helps keep the setup clean and minimal.

Audio is another strong point. The E3 Pro features a 20-watt speaker system enhanced with Dolby Audio processing, which produces clear dialogue and balanced sound without distortion. For smaller spaces, you may not even need a soundbar. Of course, Bluetooth allows you to pair it with external speakers if you want a full theatre-like experience.

Gamers also find the E3 Pro appealing. With low input lag and support for HDMI 2.1, it can handle modern consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch at large screen sizes. Casual gamers will enjoy the immersion, while competitive players may still prefer a TV, but it’s more than adequate for most.

Special Best Buy Labor Day Deal

At $159.99 (reduced from $349.99), the E3 Pro offers exceptional value. For households looking for a TV replacement without spending heavily on a large flat-panel, this projector delivers a cinematic image, streaming convenience, and ease of use in one box.

Key Features – ETOE E3 Pro

Native 1080p resolution with 4K input support

600 ANSI lumens brightness for clear images

Auto-focus and auto-keystone correction

Android TV 11.0 with Netflix certification

20W Dolby Audio built-in speaker

Projects 60″–200″ screen sizes

HDMI 2.1 input, suitable for gaming consoles

Bluetooth audio and wireless streaming support

ETOE Starfish 4K HDR Portable Projector

The Starfish is the most stylish of the lineup. Its design sets it apart from conventional projectors—it doubles as a decorative object, with a distinctive form factor and integrated ambient lamp functionality. Beyond looks, it provides native 1080p projection with support for 4K HDR input, giving detailed and high-contrast images on screens up to 120 inches. Brightness is rated at 400 ANSI lumens, enough for dim indoor spaces or evening use.

Android TV 11.0

Like the other ETOE models, the Starfish runs Android TV 11.0 with Google certification. That ensures smooth access to all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, and support for Chromecast and Google Assistant voice controls. The interface feels just like a modern smart TV, but in a portable package. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can connect your phone, laptop, or controller easily.

Where the Starfish shines—literally—is flexibility. Its unique stand and adjustable throw angle let you project not just onto walls, but also onto ceilings. This makes it an unusual but delightful option for bedroom cinema, letting you watch films while lying flat. The ambient light feature means it can double as a bedside lamp or mood light, creating a cosy environment even when you’re not projecting video. Families with children may find it useful as a night-light, while still having entertainment on demand.

Audio performance comes from a built-in speaker tuned for small to medium rooms. For a more powerful setup, Bluetooth out lets you pair it with portable speakers or a home sound system. Despite being lightweight, the Starfish feels solidly built and designed with attention to detail, blending form with function.

Special Best Buy Labor Day Deal

Priced at $179.99 (down from $239.99), the Starfish appeals to those who value aesthetics alongside utility. It’s particularly suited to apartments, bedrooms, or creative spaces where design matters as much as performance.

Key Features – ETOE Starfish

Native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR input support

400 ANSI lumens brightness

Android TV 11.0 with Google & Netflix certification

Unique adjustable stand for wall or ceiling projection

Built-in ambient lamp function

Projects up to 120″ screen size

Compact, lightweight, and stylish design

Bluetooth audio output for external speakers

Advantages at a Glance

These Labor Day deals shine because each model offers something distinct:

Dolphin : Maximum portability, battery-powered, Google TV and HDR10+—ideal for outdoor movie nights, travel, and students in small spaces.

: Maximum portability, battery-powered, Google TV and HDR10+—ideal for outdoor movie nights, travel, and students in small spaces. E3 Pro : Bright, full-featured home projector with auto-focus and certified streaming—suited to families and living-room setups.

: Bright, full-featured home projector with auto-focus and certified streaming—suited to families and living-room setups. Starfish: Stylish projector with ambient lighting and ceiling projection—perfect for bedrooms and creative use cases.

Shared benefits across all three:

Google TV or Android TV with full Netflix certification.

Compact size and lightweight design for flexibility.

HDR support for enhanced colour and contrast.

Wireless connectivity and Bluetooth audio output.

Available at Best Buy from August 25th to September 1st at Labor Day pricing.

Why Buy During Labor Day?

Labor Day weekend is one of the best opportunities to make meaningful home upgrades before the busy autumn season. For many households, adding a projector transforms the way you watch films, sports, and shows—bringing cinema-scale entertainment into everyday life. It also creates flexibility: you can enjoy movie nights in the living room, take the experience outdoors, or set up a secondary screen in a bedroom or dorm.

ETOE’s range shows how projectors can now do more than just display video. They’re compact, stylish, and equipped with streaming platforms that make them true all-in-one devices. With savings across three popular models, it’s an ideal moment to make the switch from small screens to big-screen projection. Here’s a roundup of the Labor Day offers:

Dolphin Portable Mini Projector : Was $499.99 → Now $399.99

: Was $499.99 → Now $399.99 E3 Pro 4K-Ready Smart Projector : Was $349.99 → Now $159.99

: Was $349.99 → Now $159.99 Starfish 4K HDR Portable Projector: Was $239.99 → Now $179.99

Every model brings something unique to the table—whether it’s convenient portability, streaming ease, or stylish versatility. These offers from August 25th through September 1st are worth exploring before they disappear.



