XtendTouch Pro AMOLED 4K portable monitor hits Kickstarter

The XtendTouch Pro has been created to provide users with a truly portable 4K display offering vivid colors, ultra-fast response time, and lightweight design. It’s ideal for next-gen on-the-go creating and gaming. “XtendTouch Pro is your creative studio on-the-go that gives you everything you need to boost creativity and productivity” says its creators. With an advanced stylus included, drawing, image retouching, and note-taking have never been so easy. Intuitive, precise, and 4096-pressure-sensitive, it is magical with a Microsoft-certified chip and is always ready when inspiration strikes.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $699 or £523, offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the XtendTouch Pro Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the XtendTouch Pro project checkout the promotional video below.

“Introducing XtendTouch Pro, the world’s first 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED portable monitor, with true-to-life colors, extreme blacks, and stunning details that let you see and work better. Tired of viewing the dim screen and poor color quality on your LCD display? You deserve a better monitor. A far better OLED monitor. OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) displays are better than LCDs…they are brighter, more efficient, have better contrast and refresh rates, and are thinner in size.”

“There are over 8.3 million self-lit pixels in the XtendTouch Pro 4K AMOLED display, each emits their own light independently and can be completely turned off. Therefore, the XtendTouch Pro enables everyone to enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience, with vivid colors, deep black, stunning images, and incredible details.”

The XtendTouch Pro portable achieves over 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and a 1ms response time. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official XtendTouch Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

