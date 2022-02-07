New Dell 4K monitors feature LG IPS Black screen technology

Dell has introduced its new range of UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitors this week which are now available to purchase priced at $1,150. Offering a 31.5 inch 4K monitor equipped with LG IPS Black screen technology and a handy pub providing additional connectivity to your system. Ports on the 4K monitor include USB-C offering up to 90W power delivery, a single RJ45 Ethernet connection together with DP1.4, and HDMI connections as well as. Quick Access USB-C providing users with up to 15W of power charging. and super speed USB 10Gbps port.

The monitor can be connected to your laptop or workstation using a single USB cable to reduce clutter on your desk and features integrated MAC Address pass-through, PXE Boot, and Wake-on-LAN support. “Connect to two PC sources and Auto KVM will seamlessly switch controls over to the second connected PC. Use KVM (keyboard, video and mouse) feature to control both PCs with a single keyboard and mouse” explains Dell.

Features of the new Dell 4K monitors :

– Easy Arrange allows you to easily tile multiple applications across one or more screens with 38 pre-set window partitions and the ability to personalize up to five windows, giving you improved multitasking abilities.

– The auto-restore feature remembers where you left off, so applications will go back to where you left them, even after you’ve unplugged.

– Shortcut keys can save you even more time, letting you easily configure your display management settings so you can get to work faster.

– Asset management reports allow IT managers to quickly capture and track monitor information as well as configure multiple monitors at once through a single setup.

Source : Dell

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals