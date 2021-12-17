MSI Optix MAG281URF Ultra HD 4K 144 Hz gaming monitor

MSI has this week introduced its new 4K 144 Hz gaming monitor in the form of the MSI Optix MAG281URF featuring advanced less blue light technology and MSI’s KVM technology. The Optix MAG281URF is equipped with a 4K resolution panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate achieved via HDMI 2.1. MSI’s Less Blue Light Premium function is a built-in EYESAFE and the gaming monitor features HDR brightness is up to 400 nits and provides HDR 400.

“Visualize your victory with MSI Optix MAG281URF esports gaming monitor. Equipped with a 3840×2160 4K, 1ms response time panel, Optix MAG281URF will give you the competitive edge you need to take down your opponents. Enjoy extremely smooth, tear-free gameplay with built-in Adaptive sync technology. Make sure you can hit your mark with all the latest technologies built-in the MSI esports gaming monitors for competitive play.”

“Another gamer-friendly design is MSI’s KVM function that not only allows gamers to control 2 devices via one set of keyboards and mice connected to a monitor but also supports file transfer under PBP modes. The color range of the Optix MAG281URF is also outstanding. DCI-P3 95% and sRGB 124% are performing better than over 90% of other gaming monitors. The HDR brightness is up to 400 nits and provides HDR 400 for a better gaming experience.”

MSI Optix MAG281URF 144 Hz gaming monitor specs :

4K High Resolution – Enjoy the extreme fluid gaming and astonishing details with 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 144Hz high refresh rate.

144Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames.

HDMI 2.1 – Best solution for console users. 4K 120Hz with HDMI interface.

Rapid IPS – Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.

Smart Gaming – Pair with AI to Create A New Way of Gaming.

LESS BLUE LIGHT PREMIUM – LESS BLUE LIGHT Premium is using a hardware solution to reduced light emissions in the blue-violet segment of the blue light spectrum (wavelengths of 415 to 455 nm).

HDR400 – It has passed the VESA HDR Display 400 Certification, meaning it can provide a display with the most realistic colors.

Night Vision – Get the jump on enemies before they even notice you.

KVM 2.0 – Control and transfer files between multiple devices via one set of keyboard, mouse, and MSI gaming monitor.

Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.

Source : MSI

